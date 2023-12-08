Renshaw bats all day against Pakistan to push Test case

A timely, measured ton from Matthew Renshaw highlights a batter-dominated day three in Canberra

Matthew Renshaw has bolstered his chances of a Test recall with a controlled century against Pakistan, adding more intrigue to the question of who replaces David Warner following the upcoming Test series.

Batting for the Prime Minister's XI, the 27-year-old outperformed other contenders for the soon-to-be vacant Test opener's job with an unbeaten 136.

His side reached 4-367 in their first innings at stumps on days three at Manuka Oval, still 34 runs behind the tourists with the final day's play almost certain to bring a draw.

But Renshaw has sealed honours in the so-called "bat-off" in this match among the leading Warner replacements, with openers Cameron Bancroft (53) and Marcus Harris (49) not making the most of their starts.

The 14-Test left hander adds Friday's century to 348 Marsh Sheffield Shield runs this season at an average of 32, while Warner has previously endorsed him as the leading contender for his job.

Outside of a 10-minute period where he hoisted Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed for two fours and a huge six, Renshaw played a particularly defensive innings at No.3 that has seen him face 335 balls.

Allrounder Cameron Green (46) played some nice shots early, but reached at a wide Faheem Ashraf delivery and was caught behind just as a big score beckoned.

Bancroft perhaps entered the "bat-off" in pole position as the Shield's top run-scorer this season, while Harris has regularly travelled with Australian squads as the spare batter.

Spectators at Manuka Oval perhaps were given a preview of a future Australian leader, with 24-year-old Nathan McSweeney playing some exquisite square drives on the way to his 40.

A brilliant diving catch from Mir Hamza denied him the chance for a statement score.

McSweeney, who is captaining the PM's XI, has been earmarked as a future national team leader after skippering Australia A earlier this year.

Beau Webster (21no off 86 balls) slugged a monster six that was caught by a youngster in the crowd, a rare highlight in a dull final session.

Pakistan had rested first-choice pace bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Wasim, and spinner Ahmed exited the tour match on Friday nursing what appeared to be an injured calf muscle.

If Pakistan wish to select a specialist spinner in Perth, they may need to pick 37-year-old Noman Ali who also sat out the tour match.

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

Prime Minister's XI v Pakistan XI: December 6-9, Manuka Oval (10.30am AEDT)

First Test: December 14-18, Perth Stadium (1.20pm AEDT)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (10.30am AEDT)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: (first Test only) Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi