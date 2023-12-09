Rain foils Strikers' opening BBL|13 clash at Adelaide Oval

Brisbane Heat stay top of the standings with each team gaining one point for a complete washout in Adelaide

Adelaide Strikers' opening KFC BBL|13 match against the Brisbane Heat has been washed out without a ball bowled.

Umpires abandoned any hope of a reduced overs game at Adelaide Oval just before 8pm on Saturday night and each side will be awarded one point each.

Adelaide have yet to play in the tournament while the Heat move to three points at the top of the standings after a club-record 103-run win over the Melbourne Stars in the tournament-opener last Thursday night.

The city of Adelaide has recorded more than 30mm of rain in the past 30 hours – more than the monthly average for December.

Umpires had until 8.50pm local time – some two hours after the scheduled start – to commence play, with a minimum of five overs a side constituting a game.

The Adelaide weather can't dampen @StrikersBBL bowler Wes Agar's excitement for the #BBL13 season! pic.twitter.com/WZ3ardjzsx — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 9, 2023

But after consulting with ground staff and rain still falling, they officially called the game off at 7.55pm ACDT.

Brisbane next meet the Sydney Thunder in Canberra on Tuesday night.

But the Strikers face a lengthy wait for their campaign to start with their next fixture – against the Thunder at Adelaide Oval – not until December 19 due to a five-day pause in the competition due to Australia's first Test against Pakistan in Perth.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 2 1 0 0 1 5.15 0 3 2 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 1 1 0 0 0 0.4 0 2 3 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 4 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Sydney Thunder Men THU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 1 0 1 0 0 -0.4 0 0 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 1 0 1 0 0 -5.15 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

