All you need to know: Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers

Your ultimate guide as the dual reigning champions open their KFC BBL|13 campaign against the Renegades in Geelong

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers

What: Match 4, BBL|13

Where: GMHBA Stadium, Geelong

When: Sunday, December 10. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Officials: Ben Treloar (field), Simon Lightbody (field), Mike Graham-Smith (third), Chris Grant (fourth), Kent Hannam (match referee)

Match squads

Renegades: Nic Maddinson (c), Will Sutherland (vc), Joe Clarke (England), Jordan Cox (England), Harry Dixon, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Jon Wells, Adam Zampa

Scorchers: Ashton Turner (c), Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Stephen Eskinazi (England), Laurie Evans (England), Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis (vc), Matt Kelly, Hamish McKenzie, Jhye Richardson, Sam Whiteman, Andrew Tye

Form guide

Renegades: LLWLL (most recent first)

Will Sutherland almost hauled them over the line with a 30-ball 51no against a formidable Sydney Sixers outfit, but they fell eight runs short in their BBL|13 opener at the SCG. It doesn't get any easier as they welcome the dual reigning champions to Geelong for their first home match of the season.

Scorchers: WWWWW

Enter the new Big Bash season as raging favourites to claim the competition's first three-peat. Have kept most of their championship-winning squad together from last season while adding some more emerging local talent from the never-ending WA cricket factory.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 2 1 0 0 1 5.15 0 3 2 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 1 1 0 0 0 0.4 0 2 3 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 4 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Sydney Thunder Men THU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 1 0 1 0 0 -0.4 0 0 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 1 0 1 0 0 -5.15 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Players to watch

Star South African 'keeper-batter Quinton de Kock is a confirmed starter for the Renegades to make his BBL debut after missing their opening match of the season due to his Abu Dhabi T10 commitments. The 'Gades top draft pick enters his first BBL campaign in scintillating touch after amassing 594 runs with four centuries in the recent 50-over World Cup, third behind India pair Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the most runs in the tournament. Veteran paceman Peter Siddle has also been added to an extended Renegades squad.

01:30 Play video Aussies stunned by pace onslaught after de Kock ton

There's nothing more exciting than the Scorchers pace attack in full flight and Jason Behrendorff has been in exceptional form since being recalled to Australia's T20I side in September. In five games in India and South Africa he's taken eight wickets while only conceding 6.60 runs an over in high-scoring conditions.

Jhye Richardson didn't miss a beat in his return to top level cricket last month after a dislocated shoulder, taking four wickets in the first innings against Queensland in an electric spell at the Gabba. The right-armer was Perth's leading wicket-taker last season with 15 in seven games until injuring his hamstring, which required surgery during the off-season. Also look for young left-arm wrist spinner Hamish McKenzie who is in line to debut for the Scorchers with Ashton Agar to miss the match as he continues his managed return from injury.

Head-to-head

Overall: Renegades (3 wins), Scorchers (15 wins) At GMHBA Stadium: Renegades (0 wins), Scorchers (1 win) Most runs: Shaun Marsh (485), Aaron Finch (481), Michael Klinger (332), Mitchell Marsh (305), Cameron Bancroft (267) Most wickets: Kane Richardson (18), Jason Behrendorff (15), Andrew Tye (15), Ashton Agar (9), Jhye Richardson (8)

The venue

Rapid stats

Perth Scorchers have won their past five matches against Melbourne Renegades. It's the second time the Scorchers have recorded a winning streak over the Renegades of more than five matches after winning the first eight matches between the two teams from BBL|01-BBL|07. The Renegades last victory over the Scorchers was a seven-wicket win at Blundstone Arena, Hobart in BBL|10.

Peter Siddle (96) is four wickets away from reaching 100 BBL wickets. He will become the 10th bowler in the history of the competition to reach the milestone if he gets there in this match.

(96) is four wickets away from reaching 100 BBL wickets. He will become the 10th bowler in the history of the competition to reach the milestone if he gets there in this match. The two teams played their only previous match at GMHBA Stadium, Geelong in BBL|09 with Josh Inglis hitting a 33-ball 51 and Jhye Richardson taking 3-22 in the Scorchers six-wicket victory with six balls to spare.

01:10 Play video Richardson revels in red-ball return with four wickets

What's on the line?

Perth Scorchers will be looking to send a message to their rivals they are still the competition's benchmark when they open their BBL|13 campaign. For the Renegades the need to get on the board soon after a first up lose otherwise their margin for error to make the finals narrows in a reduced 10-game home-and-away season.

