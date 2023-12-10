Windies power to historic ODI series win over England

Caribbean team take down heavyweights with four-wicket win in rain-affected clash in Barbados

Keacy Carty hit a half-century and Matthew Forde took three wickets as West Indies claimed a four-wicket win to clinch their first home one-day international series victory over England since 1998.

Chasing a Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) par score of 188 in 34 overs to win the three-match series at a rain-lashed Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Carty (50) combined with Alick Athanaze (45) for a 76-run partnership, before Romario Shepherd hit an unbeaten 41 from 28 balls to help West Indies get over the line with 14 balls to spare.

Earlier on Saturday, outstanding pace-bowling debutant Forde (3-29) took the wickets of top-order batters Phil Salt (four), Will Jacks (17) and Zak Crawley (zero) to leave England 5-49 inside 10 overs.

It was the 21-year-old's 13th List A appearance, and he made it one to remember with an excellent spell that capitalised on the humid, pace-friendly conditions.

The tourists' innings was rescued by Ben Duckett, who plundered 71 off 73 balls, while Liam Livingstone was able to shrug off his recent struggles with the bat to contribute 45 runs as the visitors posted a total of 206 in a rain-reduced 40 overs.

England skipper Jos Buttler fell in double-quick time, a rush of blood leaving him out first ball caught by Gudakesh Motie off Alzarri Joseph.

The two sides will now face each other in a five-match Twenty20 series, with the first game to be played at the same venue on Tuesday.