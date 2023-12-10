BBL clash abandoned due to 'dangerous' pitch

Just 6.5 overs were possible at GMHBA Stadium before umpires took players from the field after overnight rain seeped under the covers

The Melbourne Renegades' opening home game of the season against the Perth Scorchers at GMHBA Stadium has been called off due to a dangerous pitch.

Concerns over the wicket were raised prior to the match after heavy overnight rain in Geelong seeped under the covers and onto the playing surface.

Despite the concerns, the Renegades won the toss with Nic Maddinson having no hesitation in sending the reigning champions in.

"The wicket's absolutely drenched so we just want to have a look what's going to happen," Maddinson said at the toss.

The Scorchers lost two early wickets as their batters struggled due to the variable bounce, with Australian representative Aaron Hardie playing and missing on several occasions.

But the nail in the coffin came in the seventh over when Inglis was hit in the groin by a Will Sutherland delivered that decked back a long way, before inside edging a similar ball that was dropped by gloveman Quinton de Kock.

The very next delivery, Inglis aimed a drive at a fuller delivery that ballooned over his bat through to de Kock.

Inglis was dismayed by the sequence of deliveries and expressed his disapproval towards umpires Ben Treloar and Simon Lightbody.

The officials then came together to discuss the state of the pitch, before taking the players from the field with the Scorchers 2-30 after 6.5 overs.

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch told Fox Cricket the ball had "taken big divots out of the wicket … gripped the seam and was just bouncing ridiculously".

The match was abandoned 20 minutes into the match at 8pm, with both sides to take a point each from the contest.

