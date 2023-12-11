Strong squad to fly flag for Australia at U19 World Cup

Australia's squad has been locked in for the men's Under 19 World Cup in South Africa early next year

Australia have finalised their squad for January's ICC Under-19 World Cup, as they hunt a fourth title in the men’s competition.

The squad of 15 features a strong contingent of players who featured in the dual U19 Ashes series’ this year, with Australia winning eight games to England's three across all three formats.

The U19 Male National Championships wrapped up in Albury on Thursday, giving players one final chance to impress selectors before the World Cup in South Africa.

Australia Under 19 World Cup squad: Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O’Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley, Hugh Weibgen

One of the players to produce a timely performance was Sam Konstas, who was named player of the final for 63no against Queensland as NSW Metro claimed the title.

Tasmania's Aiden O'Connor earned a spot on the plane with a consistent week in the carnival, awarded the Brian Taber Medal for the player of the tournament after scoring 208 runs.

Harry Dixon, who has already plundered Test and ODI centuries for Australia at U19 level, has also been selected after hitting 222 runs at the championships.

Rookie listed Queensland allrounder Hugh Weibgen was ruled out of the U19 National Championships with a back injury but has been selected in the squad after leading the side in England earlier this year.

Australia are expected to announce their captain closer to the tournament.

Konstas (Sydney Thunder) and Dixon (Melbourne Renegades) both hold Big Bash contracts, while WA quick Mahli Beardman made his Marsh Cup debut earlier in the season, highlighting just how many of the squad are already mixing in senior professional cricket.

Four non-travelling reserve players have also been selected in Xander Buxton, Cameron Frendo, Ollie Peake and Cody Reynolds.

"It’s been exciting to see the amount of talent on display at this year’s U19 Male National Championships," Cricket Australia's Head of National Development Sonya Thompson said in a statement.

"We’ve seen some fantastic individual performances and I’d like to congratulate NSW Metro on their win.

"The National Youth Selection Panel worked closely with State Talent Managers to select the World Cup Squad. Consideration is given to performances across a variety of competitions. Many of those in the World Cup squad also had development opportunities during tours to Sri Lanka and England this year."

NSW Metro claimed the Rodney Marsh Shield by winning the U19 National Championships in Albury last week // Supplied

Originally scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, the subcontinent island nation was stripped of the World Cup following a suspension from the ICC for government interference in the cricket board's administration.

South Africa, who hosted the women's U19 World Cup only 11 months ago, is the revised destination for the world's most talented juniors.

There are four groups of four in the tournament, with Australia's group including Namibia, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Australia hasn't won the men's U19 World Cup since 2010, a side that was captained by Mitch Marsh and included Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson and Nic Maddinson.

Men's Under 19 World Cup 2024

Australia squad: Lachlan Aitken (QLD - Gold Coast District Cricket Club), Charlie Anderson (NSW - Northern District Cricket Club), Harkirat Bajwa (VIC - Melbourne Cricket Club), Mahli Beardman (WA - Melville Cricket Club), Tom Campbell (QLD - Western Suburbs District Cricket Club), Harry Dixon (VIC - St Kilda Cricket Club), Ryan Hicks (NSW - Mosman Cricket Club), Sam Konstas (NSW - Sutherland Cricket Club), Rafael MacMillan (NSW - St George District Cricket Club), Aidan O’Connor (TAS - Greater Northern Raiders), Harjas Singh (NSW - Western Suburbs Cricket Club), Tom Straker (NSW - Sutherland District Cricket Club), Callum Vidler (QLD - Valley District Cricket Club), Corey Wasley (WA - Rockingham-Mandurah Cricket Club), Hugh Weibgen (QLD - Valley District Cricket Club)