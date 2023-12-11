Free heart tests part of Warne tribute on Boxing Day

Fans encouraged to ‘tip their hat’ to Warnie, and take free four-minute test to measure heart health

This summer’s Boxing Day Test will see free heart tests offered around the MCG as part of a tribute to Victorian and Australian cricket legend Shane Warne.

From days one to four of this year’s NRMA Insurance Test between Australia and Pakistan, 23 medical-grade health stations will be situated in and around the famous ground with fans encouraged to take the four-minute test.

The Cricket Australia and Shane Warne Legacy (SWL) initiative aims to raise awareness of heart health, after the global cricket great died suddenly from a suspected heart attack in March 2022, aged 52.

As they were last year, fans will also be encouraged to pay homage to Warne by wearing a floppy hat to the MCG on December 26.

Free heart tests will be available at 23 locations in and around the MCG // Getty

While last year’s match between Australia and South Africa paused at 3.50pm – a nod to Warne’s Test cap number 350 – to remember the leg-spinning great, this year will see crowd members asked to tip their broad-brimmed headwear around the ground simultaneously at that time.

“We’re delighted to partner with the Shane Warne Legacy for an initiative that will significantly raise awareness about the importance of heart health,” Cricket Australia Chief Executive Nick Hockley said.

“Shane is greatly missed here in Australia and around the world, and we are grateful to the Shane Warne Legacy and the Warne family in partnering with us to help make a positive difference in his honour.

“I encourage everyone to come along to the NRMA Insurance Boxing Day Test and take part in the Shane Warne Legacy Heart Tests and to always seek the advice of your medical professional on this and other health issues.”

Provided by SiSU Health, testing at the MCG will measure blood pressure, resting heart rate and an estimate of heart age and diabetes risk.

Those who return a high blood pressure or other risk factors will be encouraged to consult their GP about a Medicare subsidised Heart Health Check if aged 45 or over (or 30 and over for First Nations People).

SWL Chief Executive Helen Nolan said they were “delighted” to announce the collaboration with Cricket Australia.

“This partnership holds immense significance for us and the entire Warne family,” she said.

“It provides a special gathering place at the iconic MCG, allowing cricket enthusiasts and the broader public to come together and honour Shane during one of his favourite weeks of the year – on the grounds he often fondly referred to as his 'office’.

“Through our partnership with Cricket Australia, we not only create a space to get a free ‘Shane Warne Legacy heart test’ but also offer the broader public an opportunity to come together, reflect on Shane's life, acknowledge the significance he held for each individual, and collectively pay respect to him.

“Shane would have encouraged everyone to "have a crack" and complete this simple screening and awareness test. Who knows, it could help save your life.”

Warne’s sudden passing in March 2022 proved the impetus for an upsurge in public awareness of heart disease, including a 62 per cent increase in heart checks to January 2023.

Approximately 45 per cent of individuals who undergo the four-minute test are subsequently referred to their GP for further assessment, “underscoring its critical importance” according to SWL.

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

Prime Minister's XI v Pakistan XI: Match drawn

First Test: December 14-18, Perth Stadium (1.20pm AEDT)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (10.30am AEDT)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: (first Test only) Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi