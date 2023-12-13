Head reappointed vice-captain as Lyon returns to XI

Travis Head recommences in the deputy Test role as Pat Cummins announces an as-expected XI against Pakistan in Perth

Travis Head has been reappointed Australia’s Test vice-captain ahead of the men’s international summer, but Pat Cummins otherwise sprang no surprises in naming the XI for the first NRMA Insurance Test against Pakistan.

Head, fresh off a match-winning hand that fired the Aussies to World Cup glory last month, has been named as co vice-captain alongside Steve Smith, though Smith will remain the first option to take the captaincy reins in Cummins’ absence.

It comes as Cummins confirmed the XI for tomorrow’s Test against Pakistan in Perth was largely as expected.

There is just one change to the most recent side that played in the Ashes finale in August at The Oval, with the fit-again Nathan Lyon returning in place of Todd Murphy.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

The big three pace bowlers of Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will reunite, fresh off leading Australia to World Cup glory last month.

David Warner will open the batting after the veteran spent much of the build-up to this match in the spotlight over his place in the team.

If selected, the 37-year-old will hang up the boots following this series' final match in Sydney.

Mitch Marsh will play in front of his home crowd, and in a Test at Perth Stadium for the first time, with the 32-year-old remaining the preferred allrounder over Cameron Green after he edged out his state teammate during the Ashes.

Australia go through their paces at Perth Stadium on Tuesday // Getty

Head had previously been a vice captain of the Test side during the Tim Paine era.

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

First Test: December 14-18, Perth Stadium (1.20pm AEDT)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (10.30am AEDT)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: (first Test only) Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi