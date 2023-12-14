LIVE: Warner nears century as Faheem traps Labuschagne

Pakistan strike again in the second session but David Warner continues in the middle, approaching triple figures

David Warner has silenced the critics with a quickfire half-century as Australia powered to an early position of strength in the series-opening NRMA Insurance Test against Pakistan in Perth.

Australia went to lunch on day one at 117 without loss, with Warner (72no off 67 balls) and Usman Khawaja (37no off 84) combining for a dominant stand at Perth Stadium.

Khawaja and Warner entered the match battling a wave of controversy for very different reasons.

Warner's position in the Test side became a subject of public debate following an explosive column from former pace ace Mitchell Johnson.

But Warner, who has scored just one Test century since January 2020, fired back in perfect fashion, taking just 41 balls to reach his half-century on Thursday.

Warner cracked nine fours on his way to that milestone, and he scooped Shaheen Afridi for six shortly before lunch.

01:18 Play video Play of the Day: Warner's astonishing six

Khawaja hit the headlines this week for inscribing "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right" on his cricket shoes in response to the growing humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

His hopes of wearing the shoes for the Test were scuppered by International Cricket Council rules, but Khawaja – who donned a black armband at Perth Stadium – hit back with a heartfelt explanation.

Pat Cummins had no hesitation in choosing to bat after winning the toss for Australia's first Test since retaining the Ashes in July, but Pakistan had the home side on edge early.

The tourists' premier bowler Afridi came out firing, catching the edge of both openers during his first two overs.

Khawaja had two edges that raced away for four, while Warner was on two when he edged one over third slip.

But after four overs, Afridi had T20-style figures of 0-31 as a mixture of bad luck and Warner's attacking style left him shipping runs.

Khawaja struggled for a while, especially to the fuller-length deliveries.

But he did pull out the occasional gem, with Warner forced to duck for safety at the non-striker's end after Khawaja played a beautiful straight drive.

Warner cracked three fours off one Faheem Ashraf over to bring up his half-century.

Khawaja's innings looked over when he top-edged one high into the sky a short time later when he was on 21.

But Abdullah Shafique, running back with the flight, had the sun in his eyes and was left embarrassed as the ball went through his hands and rebounded off his chest for a boundary.

The moment summed up the opening session for Pakistan, whose decision to leave out veteran spinner Noman Ali came back to bite them.

Most of Pakistan's pace attack struggled to hit the 130km/h mark, leaving the visitors with a monumental task to win their first Test on Australian soil since 1995.

Pace bowlers Aamir Jamal (0-15 off four) and Khurram Shahzad (0-19 off five) were solid but far from spectacular in the opening session of their Test debuts, while Afridi (0-45 off nine) was expensive.

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

First Test: December 14-18, Perth Stadium (1.20pm AEDT)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (10.30am AEDT)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: (first Test only) Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi