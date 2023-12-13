Squads and fixtures for every men's U19 World Cup team

All the ins for each of the 16 nations vying for ultimate glory at the ICC men's U19 World Cup in South Africa

Australia will be one of the teams to beat in the 2024 ICC U19 men's Cricket World Cup having beaten England in eight of 13 matches across the formats over the past year.

Five-time champions India have again selected a strong squad with two players boasting first-class experience.

The 15th edition of the tournament has been shifted from Sri Lanka to South Africa following Sri Lanka Cricket governance issues, with 41 games to be played across five venues (Bloemfontein, Potchefstroom, East London, Kimberley and Benoni) from January 19 to February 11.

The 16 teams have been split into four groups of four with the top three from each pool progressing to the Super Six phase.

ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup Groups: Group A: India, Bangladesh, Ireland, USA Group B: England, South Africa, West Indies, Scotland Group C: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Namibia Group D: Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand, Nepal * All matches begin at 7pm AEDT (10am local). Select matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

The top four nations from the Super Six phase will then qualify for the semi-finals to play off for a spot in the decider.

Check out all the squads and fixtures for each team below:

Afghanistan

Squad: TBC

Group stage fixtures: v Pakistan, January 20, East London v New Zealand, January 23, East London v Nepal, January 26, East London

Australia

Australia have selected a strong squad with plenty of Youth international experience for their 2024 U19 World Cup campaign. The three-time champions will be led at the top of the order by Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas and Harjas Singh, who have both hit centuries against England U19s this year, along with wicketkeeper Ryan Hicks. WA quick Mahli Beardman will lead the attack having made his Marsh Cup debut earlier this year, while spinner Rafael MacMillan took 6-33 in the third ODI of Australia's tour of England in August. Australia will enter the tournament as one of the favourites to take out the title having beaten England 3-1 (5) and 1-0 (2) in Youth ODI and Test series respectively during their recent tour of England.

Squad: Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O’Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley, Hugh Weibgen. Reserves: Xander Buxton, Cameron Frendo, Ollie Peake, Cody Reynolds

Group stage fixtures: v Namibia, January 22, Kimberley v Zimbabwe, January 25, Kimberley v Sri Lanka, January 28, Kimberley

Bangladesh

Squad: TBC

Group stage fixtures: v India, January 20, Bloemfontein v Ireland, January 22, Bloemfontein v USA, January 26, Bloemfontein

England

England have named Test leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed's 15-year-old brother Farhan for their tilt at under-19 glory. Off-spinner Farhan impressed for Nottinghamshire's second XI during the 2023 season and took three wickets against Australia in the first Youth Test at Worcester in September. The team will be captain by Ben McKinney who made his County Championship debut alongside Queensland Matthew Kuhnemann for Durham in 2023.

England U19 captain Ben McKinney slides to stop of boundary on county debut for Durham // Getty

Squad: Ben McKinney (c), Luc Benkenstein (vc), Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali, Charlie Allison, Charlie Barnard, Jack Carney, Jaydn Denly, Eddie Jack, Dominic Kelly, Sebastian Morgan, Haydon Mustard, Hamza Shaikh, Noah Thain, Theo Wylie

Group stage fixtures: v Scotland, January 20, Potchefstroom v South Africa, January 23, Potchefstroom v West Indies, January 26, Potchefstroom

India

Batter Uday Saharan will lead the five-time champions in the 2024 event, with India the most successful side in the tournament's history. They are the reigning champions having beaten England by four wickets in the final in Antigua in 2022. Two players in the squad have first-class experience – allrounder Musheer Khan (Mumbai) and Priyanshu Moliya (Baroda), with the pair having played three and seven games respectively.

Squad: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk), Saumy Kumar Pandey (vc), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (wk), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari. Reserves: Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai, Mohamed Amaan

Group stage fixtures: v Bangladesh, January 20, Bloemfontein v Ireland, January 25, Bloemfontein v USA, January 28, Bloemfontein

Ireland

Squad: Philippe le Roux (c), Macdara Cosgrave, Harry Dyer, Daniel Forkin, Kian Hilton, Ryan Hunter, Finn Lutton, Scott Macbeth, Carson McCullough, John McNally, Jordan Neill, Oliver Riley, Gavin Roulston, Matthew Weldon, Reuben Wilson. Reserves: Adam Leckey, Hayden Melly, James West

Group stage fixtures: v USA, January 19, Bloemfontein v Bangladesh, January 22, Bloemfontein v India, January 25, Bloemfontein

Namibia

Squad: Alex Volschenk (c), Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, Hansie de Villiers, JW Visagie, Ben Brassell, Jack Brassell, Henry van Wyk, Zacheo van Vuuren, Nico Pieters, Faf du Plessis, Woutie Niehaus, PD Blignaut, Hanro Badenhorst, Junior Kariata, Ryan Moffett

Group stage fixtures: v Australia, January 22, Kimberley v Sri Lanka, January 24, Kimberley v Zimbabwe, January 27, Kimberley

Nepal

Squad: TBC

Group stage fixtures: v New Zealand, January 21, East London v Pakistan, January 24, East London v Afghanistan, January 26, East London

New Zealand

Batter Tom Jones – the grandson of former New Zealand Test captain Jeremy Coney – has been selected in New Zealand's squad for the U19 World Cup. Off-spinning allrounder Zac Cumming also has Black Cap roots with father Craig playing 11 Tests and 13 ODIs between 2005 and 2009. Wellington allrounder Oscar Jackson with lead the team that qualified for the tournament by winning the East Asia Pacific qualifiers in Darwin in June.

Cricket has a special place in NZ U19 squad member Tom Jones' family. Hear from the Aucklander about the support he receives from his dad Mark, a CD age group rep, and his grandad, NZ Men's Test cap #129 - Jeremy Coney. Full Squad | https://t.co/Xo4L14e8G2 #CricketNation #Cricket pic.twitter.com/70jh1vFSLV — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 10, 2023

Squad: Oscar Jackson (c), Mason Clarke, Sam Clode, Zac Cumming, Rahman Hekmat, Tom Jones, James Nelson, Snehith Reddy, Matt Rowe, Ewald Schreuder, Lachlan Stackpole, Oliver Tewatiya, Alex Thompson, Ryan Tsourgas, Luke Watson. Reserves: Ben Breitmeyer, Nick Brown, Henry Christie, Robbie Foulkes, Josh Oliver, Amogh Paranjpe

Group stage fixtures: v Nepal, January 21, East London v Afghanistan, January 23, East London v Pakistan, January 27, East London

Pakistan

Squad: TBC

Group stage fixtures: v Afghanistan, January 20, East London v Nepal, January 24, East London v New Zealand, January 27, East London

Scotland

Squad: TBC

Group stage fixtures: v England, January 20, Potchefstroom v West Indies, January 24, Potchefstroom v South Africa, January 27, Potchefstroom

South Africa

The hosts' squad features two players who scored rookie contracts during the inaugural season of the SA20 in 2023, batters Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Steve Stolk. The team will be captained by batter David Teeger and features Kwena Maphaka who represented the Proteas at the last U19 World Cup in 2022.

Squad: David Teeger (c), Esosa Aihevba, Juan James, Martin Khumalo, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, Ntando Zuma

Group stage fixtures: v West Indies, January 19, Potchefstroom v England, January 23, Potchefstroom v Scotland, January 27, Potchefstroom

Sri Lanka

Squad: TBC

Group stage fixtures: v Zimbabwe, January 21, Kimberley v Namibia, January 24, Kimberley v Australia, January 28, Kimberley

United States

Squad: TBC

Group stage fixtures: v Ireland, January 19, Bloemfontein v Bangladesh, January 26, Bloemfontein v India, January 28, Bloemfontein

West Indies

Squad: TBC

Group stage fixtures: v South Africa, January 19, Potchefstroom v Scotland, January 24, Potchefstroom v England, January 26, Potchefstroom

Zimbabwe

Squad: TBC