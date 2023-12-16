LIVE: Cummins removes nightwatchman in first over

Australia struck early on day three with nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad bowled on the third ball of the morning

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has removed nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad with the third ball of the morning as the hosts chase early wickets against Pakistan on day three of the first Test in Perth.

Khurram was comprehensively bowled by Cummins for seven after almost being run out on the first ball of the morning when he was slow to respond to opener Imam-ul-Haq's call for a single, but Travis Head couldn't hit the stumps with his underarm throw.

The missed run out chance on the first ball of day three // Fox Cricket

Khurram was sent to the wicket as cover for former skipper and Pakistan's most accomplished batter Babar Azam, who will carry heavy responsibility for reducing Australia's overnight lead of 355 runs after arriving at the wicket in the first over on Saturday.

Mitchell Starc's late strike on Friday to remove Pakistan captain Shan Masood for 30 took the shine off an otherwise positive afternoon for the tourists as they made Australia's bowlers toil in West Australian heat.

Any thoughts of a top-order Pakistan collapse were put to bed as openers Abdullah Shafique (42) and Imam-ul-Haq put on 74 for the first wicket in reply to Australia's 487 all out.

It was Nathan Lyon on his return to the side after a serious calf injury in the Ashes who got the breakthrough Australia needed in the 37th over with Shafique smartly caught at leg slip by day one centurion David Warner.

It was Lyon's 497th Test wicket and he begins the third day three shy of becoming just the third Australian behind Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath, and eighth overall, to take 500 wickets in Test cricket.

Starc claimed the key scalp of skipper Masood (30) just 13 minutes before stumps when Australia successfully reviewed a caught-behind appeal that had been initially turned down.

Pakistan reached 2-132 in reply to Australia's mammoth first-innings total, with Imam-ul-Haq 38 not out off 136 balls at stumps and nightwatchman Shahzad on seven.

"With the total that we've got, we're in a in a solid position," Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey told SEN Radio this morning ahead of day three.

"It would have been nice to get a few more wickets on the board but they played well. We'll try to put the ball in the right area again this morning and see what comes of it.

"I think it's a really good Test wicket; the cracks might start to open up again with the sun out but it's up to us to put the ball in the right area."

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

First Test: December 14-18, Perth Stadium (1.20pm AEDT)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (10.30am AEDT)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: (first Test only) Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi