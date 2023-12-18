Unplayable Podcast: No signs of slowing masterful Lyon

Nathan Lyon made history and got us wondering if Shane Warne's Aussie record is in trouble

Another milestone ticked off by Nathan Lyon!

Australia's ageless offie continued his Test domination with his 500th wicket in the format as Pakistan crumbled on the fourth day in Perth. Could he catch Shane Warne?

Louis Cameron was at Perth Stadium and he chats to Mitch Starc after the match before he and Josh Schonafinger wrap up the win and look ahead to Boxing Day.

