All you need to know: Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder

Match facts

Who: Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder

What: Match 8, BBL|13

Where: Adelaide Oval

When: Tuesday, December 19. Bat flip at 6pm local (6.30pm AEDT), first ball at 6.45pm local (7.15pm AEDT)

How to watch: Channel Seven, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Officials: Phil Gillespie (field), Greg Davidson (field), Bruce Oxenford (third), Drew Crozier (fourth), Steve Davis (match referee)

Match squads

Strikers: Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Brendan Doggett, Adam Hose, Josh Kann, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jamie Overton, David Payne, D’Arcy Short, Matthew Short (c), Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald

Thunder: Cameron Bancroft, Ollie Davies, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Chris Green (c), Alex Hales, Liam Hatcher, Zaman Khan, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Alex Ross, William Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha

The Strikers' opening match of KFC BBL|13 was washed out at Adelaide Oval // Getty

Form guide

Strikers: DLLLL (most recent first)

After a false start due to torrential rain in their first home match of the season last week, the forecast looks much more promising in Adelaide on Tuesday with a 10 per cent chance of rain and a top of 21C. Under new skipper Matt Short, the Strikers will be hoping to get their new campaign off on the right foot after losing five in a row to miss the finals last season.

Thunder: LLWLW

After a strong bowling effort restricted ladder-leaders Brisbane Heat to 7-151 in their opening match of the season, the Thunder's batting let them down as they were bundled out for 131 in 19 overs at Manuka Oval. They'll be hoping to avoid a repeat of last year's batting effort against the Strikers when they were bowled out for a then world record low T20 score of 15.

07:05 Play video All out 15!! Strikers sink Thunder to record T20 low

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 3 2 0 0 1 3.075 0 5 2 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 2 2 0 0 0 0.433 0 4 3 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 2 1 0 0 1 2.323 0 3 4 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 5 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 2 0 1 0 1 -0.4 0 1 6 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 1 0 1 0 0 -0.44 0 0 7 Sydney Thunder Men THU 1 0 1 0 0 -1 0 0 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 2 0 2 0 0 -4.04 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Players to watch

Tanveer Sangha was impressive in his first match for the Thunder in almost two years after missing last season due to a back injury. The leg-spinner collected three wickets and was only hit for one boundary against the Heat last week. After spending the past four months touring with the Australian squad in South Africa and India, the 22-year-old is locked and loaded for a huge BBL campaign.

00:33 Play video Sangha shines with three wickets in elite spell

His Strikers counterpart Cameron Boyce will shoulder increased responsibility this summer after the withdrawal of superstar leg-spinner Rashid Khan to undergo surgery. Boyce is set to hit the ground running in BBL|13 having already collected 30 wickets at 18.57 for Queensland Premier club Valley District so far this season.

Head-to-head

Overall: Strikers (10 wins), Thunder (9 wins), no result (2) At Adelaide Oval: Strikers (4 wins), Thunder (5 wins), no result (1) Most runs: Jake Weatherald (319), Alex Carey (283), Usman Khawaja (256), Callum Ferguson (249), Alex Hales (240) Most wickets: Peter Siddle (19), Daniel Sams (17), Rashid Khan (12), Michael Neser (11), Gurinder Sandhu (10)

The venue

Rapid stats

Adelaide Strikers have won their last three BBL matches against the Sydney Thunder, more than they won across their seven meetings in the competition prior to that span (W1 L6); a fourth consecutive win in this game would equal the Strikers' longest winning run against the Thunder (four wins from January 2017 to December 2018).

Sydney Thunder have won three of their last four BBL matches outside NSW and Canberra (L1), including a three-wicket victory in their most recent such fixture (January 25, 2023 v Melbourne Stars).

Sydney Thunder has a bowling strike rate of 10.1 during the death overs (17th-20th) in the BBL in 2023 (calendar year), the second best of any team this year (Brisbane Heat 9.4); only the Melbourne Renegades (17.1) have a higher rate in this category than the Adelaide Strikers (14.4).

Cameron Bancroft (Sydney Thunder) has scored 382 runs in the BBL in 2023 calendar year, the second most of any player in the competition this year (Steve Smith – 407); although, Bancroft has scored 20+ runs only three times across nine career innings against the Strikers.

Chris Lynn has scored 29 per cent of the Adelaide Strikers' runs when he's played in the BBL in 2023, the second-best rate of any player to bat more than one innings for their team this year (Steve Smith 39 per cent for Sydney Sixers).

What's on the line?

Although still early in the season, victory would put either side inside the top four. The Strikers (currently fourth) would kick their campaign off with a win while the Thunder would square their ledger following a first-up loss to the Heat. In a shortened 10-game season it will be crucial not to fall too far behind the top four, otherwise teams may leave themselves too big a gap to bridge at the back end of the tournament.

