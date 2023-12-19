McGrath, Healy mark start of new era in India

Australia’s newly-installed captain and vice-captain have prioritised maintaining the strong bond that exists within the squad

The insular nature of a month-long tour of India is the perfect time for Australia’s new leadership duo to start their official reign, vice-captain Tahlia McGrath says.

McGrath and Australia captain Alyssa Healy will lead their country for the first time since being installed in the roles fulltime when the one-off Test against India begins in Mumbai on Thursday.

While the pair were at the helm throughout the Ashes and recent white-ball series against West Indies, this is their first assignment since the retirement of former skipper Meg Lanning.

The month-long, multi-format tour marks the start of a new era for the world’s best team, and McGrath said the pair were now keen to put their own stamp on the group.

"We're really excited about the challenge and about leading this team forward," McGrath said in Mumbai on Tuesday.

"We've been in interim roles for the last 12 months but there's a different feel now that we've got the jobs fulltime and we're both really excited about this tour and the future that's to come."

The nature of subcontinent tours, where players frequently spend more time in hotels and in each other’s company than they might in other locations, will allow an already tight-knit group a chance to forge even closer bonds, McGrath said.

With the tour falling over Christmas – the first time Australia have been overseas during the festive period since 2004 – and with few of the players’ partners or families able to make the trip over to India, that closeness will be more important than ever.

"It couldn’t be a better tour for Midge and myself in our first fulltime leadership roles," McGrath told The Scoop podcast.

"You’re in a little bubble and you see each other every day (and) it’s a time of year when everyone would love to be at home, Christmas and New Year, so we’re making the most of the situation and getting around each other.

"It’s been nice having a team room over here in India where we can hang out, I think we’re going to start some Christmas movies in the lead-up to Christmas.

"There’s a few gamers (too). It’s all about hanging out and getting to know each other on that deeper level so when times are tough, we know how each other work and how to get the best out of each other."

Tahlia McGrath and Alyssa Healy batting together during Sunday's practice match against a Mumbai XI // cricket.com.au

The core of the Australian squad has been consistent across their era of dominance, but there have been several significant changes across the last 18 months – notably the retirement of leaders Lanning and Rachael Haynes, and the arrival of youngsters Phoebe Litchfield and former Ireland allrounder Kim Garth.

Ensuring a continued strong bond and connection through the group during the transition to new leadership is a priority for both McGrath and Healy on this tour.

"(Healy) is all about connection – we spend so much time with this team you almost see each other more than you see your family and friends back home," McGrath said.

"So it’s all about how we connect as a team, and getting to know each other off the field will help that on-field connection.

"(Knowing) what to do when we’re struggling, what to do when we’re flying – those two (to) three percenters that can set us apart from the rest of the teams."

McGrath admitted leadership was not on her radar during the early stages of her professional career, having originally debuted for Australia as a quiet, unassuming 21-year-old in 2016.

But others saw potential in the South Australian and encouraged her to take on opportunities including a 2020 leadership program run by Australian legend Belinda Clark.

"I was always the shy, quiet one that didn't really have too much to say, but a few coaches saw some qualities in myself that I perhaps didn't," McGrath, who skippered Adelaide Strikers to the last two WBBL titles, said.

"From there I got a few opportunities to lead sides and I was really lucky to have the mentoring program with Belinda Clark, I got so much out of that.

"How my leadership's come along in the last two years – there's been a rapid progression.

"I think what I offer as a leader is just a really calm person, so no matter what the situation is, I keep a pretty calm head and a pretty good read on the game.

"I'm a relationships person, getting around and connecting with different people in the group and making sure everyone's connected and making sure that we're all tracking right – so my biggest thing at the moment is helping out Midge wherever I can, because being captain of an international side is a massive role.

"But I think the biggest strength of this Australian side is it's not just Midge and I who are leaders, there's so many leaders within the group.

"We're spoilt for choice that it doesn't solely fall on us that so many people have leadership roles within the team."

Australia's multi-format tour of India

December 21-24: Test match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 28: First ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 30: Second ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 2: Third ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 5: First T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 7: Second T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 9: Third T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle (Test only), Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar