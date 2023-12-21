India rattle Aussies with four wickets in first session

Tahlia McGrath's fifty helps Australia recover from a first-over run out but lose Beth Mooney on stroke of lunch to be four down after entertaining first session in Mumbai

India have struck early and late in the opening session to have Australia reeling at 4-103 at lunch on the opening day of the one-off Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

New vice-captain Tahlia McGrath celebrated her promotion by stroking a brilliant 50 on Wednesday but Australia's top-order otherwise battled against India's attack.

The departure of Beth Mooney (40) to the last ball before lunch capped a strong two hours from the hosts who, after losing the toss, struck twice in the first 10 balls of the morning, dismissing Phoebe Litchfield (0) and superstar Ellyse Perry (4).

Litchfield was run out in the first over without facing a ball, ushered through for a dicey single by senior opening partner Mooney and caught well short by Jemimah Rodrigues' throw from point to the striker's end

Perry thick-edged a boundary with her first delivery before being bowled second ball, leaving a huge gate which Pooja Vastrakar snuck through with one that jagged back sharply.

Ellyse Perry was bowled second ball after hitting her first to the fence // Sportzpics/BCCI

McGrath was dropped on 18 but otherwise looked imperious, easily the most comfortable of Australia's batters in challenging conditions.

She smoked a flurry of boundaries and went at better than a run-a-ball for most of her knock, dominating her 80-run third-wicket stand with the more circumspect Mooney.

Her 52-ball half-century was the fastest ever recorded by an Australian woman in Test cricket.

But shortly after reaching her third Test half-century, McGrath mistimed offspinner Sneh Rana to a leaping Rajeshwari Gayakwad at midwicket.

Mooney played and missed numerous times against the seamers before surviving a confident lbw shout in Rana's first over, which would have been overturned in India's favour if reviews had been available.

Right on lunch, Mooney became Vastrakar's second victim, gloving a bouncer to Rana at first slip.

Australia's CommBank Tour of India

December 21-24: Test match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 28: First ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 30: Second ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 2: Third ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 5: First T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 7: Second T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 9: Third T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle (Test only), Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar