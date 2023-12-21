Sixers import Curran hit with four-game ban

England's Tom Curran has been banned for the next four BBL|13 matches following a pre-match altercation with an umpire in Launceston

Sydney Sixers import Tom Curran has been banned for the club's next four matches after being found guilty of intimidation of an umpire, but the club have indicated they will appeal the sanction.

The altercation with the official took place prior to the Sixers' last match against Hobart Hurricanes on December 11 in Launceston when Curran tried to complete a practice run-up on the pitch during the warm-up.

It's understood the fourth umpire – who is tasked with supervising the pitch during breaks in play – tried to stop Curran, which led to the Englishman being charged with a Level 3 offence under the Cricket Australia code of conduct.

CA said in a statement Curran completed an initial practice run-up where he ran onto part of the UTAS Stadium pitch before being instructed by the umpire not to run onto the pitch.

CA said Curran then moved to the opposite end of the wicket where he attempted to complete another practice run-up.

"The umpire took position next to the stumps, blocking Curran from approaching the pitch and gestured to Curran to move away from the pitch," the statement read.

"Curran was seen in the footage gesturing to the umpire to move away from the pitch.

"Curran then attempted to perform a practice run-up and run at pace straight towards the umpire who stood in the bowling crease facing Curran. The umpire stepped to his right to avoid the risk of collision."

Curran was subsequently charged by match referee Bob Parry under Article 2.17 of the code of conduct for "intimidation or attempted intimidation of an umpire, match referee or medical personnel whether by language or conduct (including gestures) during a match".

Curran contested the charge but was found guilty, with four suspension points – which equates to four BBL matches – his punishment.

The ban means the 28-year-old will miss the Sixers' clash with Adelaide Strikers at the SCG tomorrow night, as well as matches against the Stars (December 26), Thunder (December 30) and Heat (January 1).

Head of Sydney Sixers, Rachael Haynes, confirmed the club would "vigorously appeal" the four-match sanction.

"Tom and the club maintain that Tom did not knowingly or intentionally intimidate a match official, and on legal advice, we will exercise our right to appeal the decision," Haynes said.

"We will support Tom during this period and look forward to him returning to the field."

Under section 6.3 of the BBL|13 playing conditions, only the captain and team coach are permitted to walk on the pitch to assess its condition prior to the start of play, with spiked footwear also not allowed at this time.

The Sixers said Curran told the hearing that practicing his run-up was part of his usual pre-match routine and on this instance, he ran towards the stumps where the match official was standing.

If the ban is upheld, it's a blow for the third-placed Sixers who only expected to have Curran for nine home-and-away matches after retaining him with pick No.3 in September's BBL|13 Draft. The allrounder is then set to head to the UAE to play for Desert Vipers in the ILT20 competition.

Curran picked up 3-19 from his four overs against the Hurricanes and hit the winning runs with a four off compatriot Chris Jordan in the final over.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 3 2 0 0 1 3.075 0 5 2 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 3 2 0 0 1 2.342 0 5 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 2 2 0 0 0 0.433 0 4 4 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 2 1 0 0 1 0.424 0 3 5 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 2 0 1 0 1 -0.4 0 1 6 Sydney Thunder Men THU 2 0 2 0 0 -0.7 0 0 7 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 2 0 2 0 0 -1.114 0 0 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 2 0 2 0 0 -4.04 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

