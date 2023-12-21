Molineux stars with bat and ball as Vics win

Sophie Molineux dominated in her second match back from a year-long injury, hitting 62 runs and taking six wickets

Sophie Molineux has produced one of the great all-round displays, hitting fifty before bagging six wickets to set up Victoria's second win over New South Wales in the space of three days.

In just her second Women's National Cricket League match back from a year-long layoff due to a ruptured ACL, Molineux struck 62 from 73 deliveries at the top of the order for the hosts, laying the foundation for their 7-284.

Then she snared 6-45 with her left-arm spin as NSW were bowled out for 224 in 45.5 overs, sealing a 60-run win.

After losing opening partner Nicole Faltum (29), Molineux shared a 51-run second-wicket stand with the in-form Sophie Reid (65 from 78), while highly rated young allrounder Tess Flintoff chimed in with 56 from 54 deliveries at No.4.

Molineux then struck two big early blows opening the bowling, removing Tahlia Wilson (1) lbw in her first over, before she had Claire Moore (0) lbw and Erin Burns (0) bowled with consecutive deliveries in her next.

With NSW 4-11, England import Georgia Adams (70) and Saskia Horley (89) sought to arrest the slide.

But the Breakers' hopes quickly faded once Milly Illingworth bowled Adams, and Sophie Day had Horley caught by Molineux, as the Victorians iced their second win of the season.

The next round of WNCL action will be played in January.