Heat see off Fraser-McGurk's whirlwind fifty to stay unbeaten

English allrounder Paul Walter starred with bat and ball as the Heat made it three wins from three matches in BBL|13
World Cup-winning master blaster Glenn Maxwell has marvelled at Jake Fraser-McGurk, but the young gun's scintillating half-century wasn't enough to lift the Melbourne Renegades to their first win of the KFC BBL season.
Fraser-McGurk had fans ducking for cover at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night as he whacked the visiting Brisbane Heat attack for seven sixes.
The 21-year-old notched his first half-century in the competition from just 21 balls and finished with 55 from 23, laying the groundwork for the Renegades to post 8-162.
But Matt Renshaw posted an unbeaten 49 from 37 balls to steer the clinical Heat to a six-wicket victory, reaching 4-163 with 11 balls to spare.
Renshaw's fourth-wicket partnership with Sam Billings (40 off 29) reaped 72 runs, before the 14-Test batter and fellow left-hander Paul Walter (30no off 15) finished the job.
English allrounder Walter (3-27) was named player of the match after claiming the important wickets of Aaron Finch (2), Will Sutherland (12) and Fraser-McGurk.
It was the Heat's third win from four games this season, while the Renegades have lost two of three. Both sides have also had one match finish with a no result.
Fraser-McGurk set a world record for the fastest century in a 50-over match in October and hit 48 of 24 in his side's BBL season-opening loss to the Sydney Sixers.
Nicknamed "Rooster'' by his teammates, he was the only Renegades top-order batter to get a handle on the pitch on Thursday night.
His brilliant knock earned high praise from former Victoria teammate Maxwell.
"No one in Australia is better to watch then (sic) Fraser-McGurk," Maxwell posted on social media.
"Easily the most talented young batter in the country. His potential doesn't actually have a ceiling."
Australian great Ricky Ponting echoed Maxwell's sentiments, saying Tuesday's IPL auction came too early for Fraser-McGurk's entertaining display.
Brisbane speedster Spencer Johnson celebrated his monster $1.78 million IPL payday with the prized wicket of the Renegades' South African opener Quinton de Kock for a seven-ball duck.
But Johnson finished with figures of 1-39 from four overs after his final over, the last of the innings, went for 16.
It included four overthrows from a wild Mitchell Swepson throw after he was also denied a wicket opportunity when a skied shot from Jon Wells struck the Marvel Stadium roof and was ruled a dead ball under the new playing conditions for this season.
