LIVE: Openers gone as Australia chip away at deficit

India claimed the wickets of Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield before lunch on day three, leaving Australia with a mountain to climb

Lunch report: Australia have lost both their openers in needless fashion to reach 2-63 at lunch on day three of the one-off Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, still trailing India by 124 runs.

After bowling the hosts out for 406 on the third morning on Saturday, Beth Mooney (33) and Phoebe Litchfield (18) gifted their wickets away, leaving Australia in big trouble.

Mooney had been in superb touch, going at almost a run-a-ball, before showing a lack of awareness to be run out by debutant Richa Ghosh.

Australia's opener defended Sneh Rana to silly point where Ghosh threw the stumps down as Mooney was caught napping, wandering out of her crease.

Litchfield, run out without facing a ball in Australia's first-innings 219, tried to reverse-sweep a delivery from Rana which was far too full, missing the shot and having her stumps disturbed.

Superstar Ellyse Perry (seven) and new vice-captain Tahlia McGrath (one) have a mountain of work to do to prevent India from winning a women's Test against Australia for the first time.

India resumed at 7-376 overnight before advancing to their highest score against Australia and their fourth biggest ever in the format.

Off-spinning allrounder Deepti Sharma (78) spearheaded India's tremendous lower-order rearguard, well supported by Pooja Vastrakar (47).

After coming together at 7-274 - on the back of a 4-14 mini-collapse - the pair ripped the momentum away from the tourists with a 122-run stand, India's best ever for the eighth wicket.

The long partnership finally ended when Vastrakar pulled an Annabel Sutherland bouncer to Kim Garth at square leg.

The brilliant Sharma was then bowled by Garth before Australia's short-ball tactics worked again when Renuka Singh (eight), taking evasive action, hung her bat out and spooned Sutherland's bumper to Ash Gardner at gully.

The pace of Sutherland (2-41) and Garth (2-58) got the job done after the offspin of Gardner (4-100) had triggered India's second-day mid-innings wobble.

Australia's CommBank Tour of India

December 21-24: Test match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 28: First ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 30: Second ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 2: Third ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 5: First T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 7: Second T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 9: Third T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle (Test only), Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar