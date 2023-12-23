Aussies dreaming of a Christmas miracle in Mumbai

An effective counterpunch by Australia on day three has set up what could be a pulsating finish to the one-off Test in Mumbai

Australia are daring to dream of a Christmas miracle in Mumbai, following their stirring third-day fightback in the one-off Test against India at Wankhede Stadium.

The tourists will need to become just the second team to win a women’s Test after conceding a 100-plus run first-innings deficit, but crucially all three results remain in play going into the fourth and final day.

Australia hold a 46-run lead with five wickets in hand, and while allrounder Ellyse Perry and coach Shelley Nitschke both conceded at least 100-150 more– at least – would likely be required to put the tourists in the box seat, they do have batting depth in their favour.

Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner will resume on Christmas Eve on 12 and seven respectively, with India having taken the new ball 1.3 overs before stumps.

"We had a pretty big deficit to make up there, so we're not where we'd like to be, but I felt like today our batting was more where we want it to be at, and some really good individual performances along the way," Nitschke said on broadcast following play.

"Regardless of what (the target is), we're going to have to bowl really well, we're only 46 ahead at the moment.

"Anywhere upward of 100, 150, we'll take anything – but you get up to the 150, 200 and you're right in this game.

"But we know how well they bat in their own conditions (so) we'll still have to bowl really well if we can put a target on the board."

Australia have been playing catch-up since Alyssa Healy won the toss on day one.

They were bowled out for 219 after electing to bat first, then spent the entirety of day two in the field as India compiled a significant first-innings advantage.

But day three largely belonged to the tourists, who took the final three India wickets inside 40 minutes on day three, then navigated their way to 5-233 at stumps.

"It's been a wonderful challenge for us as a whole team so far … we've certainly spoken about as a team how fortunate we feel (to play a Test in India) and are really grateful for the chance," Perry told reporters after play.

"I think we've grown into the match as we've gone ... today was our best day, even looking at the start (of the day) with the way that we bowled, I thought Annabel's execution of the short ball was brilliant.

"India's played some wonderful cricket but to still be here after a really great day on day three, with two or three possible outcomes tomorrow, that's what Test cricket is all about.

"Positively speaking, if we can get close to or over a 200-run lead, I think that at least keeps us in the game and very much makes a game of it."

Tahlia McGrath cuts during her innings of 73 off 177 balls // Getty

A tense finale late on day four would befit the increasingly fierce rivalry between Australia and India.

In the last 18 months alone they have met in final-over thrillers in tournament knockouts – the first saw Australia win Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham, the second saw the Aussies hold off a fast-finishing India to win a T20 World Cup semi-final in Cape Town in February.

This time it is India in the stronger position, and speaking after play, Deepti Sharma was confident the hosts could quick wrap up the Australian innings.

"We’ve not really thought about (a target to chase) but yes, the plan is to grab those five remaining wickets as soon as possible tomorrow," Sharma said.

"The smaller the target the better it is for us.

"Compared to when we bowled on the first day, today the ball was playing a bit low.

"It wasn’t so challenging (though) – let’s see how it turns out tomorrow, I feel it will assist the bowlers."

Australia's CommBank Tour of India

December 21-24: Test match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 28: First ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 30: Second ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 2: Third ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 5: First T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 7: Second T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 9: Third T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle (Test only), Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar