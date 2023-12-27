Veteran Marsh pleased with strong start in farewell season

Melbourne Renegades batter Shaun Marsh hopes injury troubles are behind him in BBL|13 after tearing both calves prior to the season

01:46 Play video Marsh marks Renegades return with stylish half-century

Shaun Marsh has revealed he tore both of his calves while preparing for the KFC BBL|13 season, leading to fears he wouldn't be able to play during his farewell campaign.

Marsh made a stunning return to action on Tuesday night, scoring 59 off 36 balls in the Melbourne Renegades' 13-run loss to the Perth Scorchers.

The 40-year-old was a notable absentee from the opening four games of the season, and he revealed the reasons why after his star knock against the Scorchers.

"I did both my calves over the last four or five months, so it's been tough work to get through that," Marsh said.

"My first one I did was just getting back from Bali – just doing some run-throughs.

Marsh goes on the attack during his 59 against the Scorchers at Optus Stadium // Getty

"So I had the left one (injured) and then that was coming good. And then I did my right one.

"So it was frustrating knowing that this was going to be my last season … I'd be lying if I said I didn't (worry about the possibility of not making it back).

"It hasn't been all smooth sailing, but it's nice to be back here now and hopefully I can string a few games together and get a few wins."

Marsh has become accustomed to starring straight after injury setbacks, and it was no different in front of 42,226 fans at Optus Stadium.

01:36 Play video 7-5! Every wicket of the Scorchers disastrous collapse

"What gave me a bit of confidence was it was pretty similar to last season – I played no cricket up to Big Bash really," Marsh said.

"So I fell back on that. But I certainly felt pressure today. It was probably one of the most nervous times I've had before a game."

West Australian great Marsh – who retired from state cricket in March this year – says he hasn't thought too much about his looming retirement at the end of the season, which is when his two-year contract extension with the Renegades expires.

"I've got a job to do, and that's to finish off really well here," he said.

"I'm here to contribute and win games of cricket."

The Renegades sit last on the table with four losses and a no result from five games.

The reduced 10-match season means the Renegades face an almighty battle to reach the finals, but Marsh isn't giving up hope.

01:45 Play video Tye's fancy footwork brings Fraser-McGurk undone

"I think we proved it last year (that we can storm home)," Marsh said.

"We know that the margin for error now is very, very small.

"We probably need to win all our games. But with a group that we've got, we've got every chance to do that."

The Renegades will be back in action on Friday against the Adelaide Strikers.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 4 3 0 0 1 2.344 0 7 2 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 4 3 0 0 1 1.707 0 7 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 4 3 1 0 0 0.167 0 6 4 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 3 1 1 0 1 0.175 0 3 5 Sydney Thunder Men THU 3 1 2 0 0 -0.158 0 2 6 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 3 1 2 0 0 -0.546 0 2 7 Melbourne Stars Men STA 4 1 3 0 0 -2.172 0 2 8 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 5 0 4 0 1 -0.64 0 1 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

BKT Big Bash Tipping is back! Be in the running for some epic prizes, or go for bragging rights with family and friends. Register now