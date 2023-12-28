Aussies bowling in first ODI as star quicks return

Australia made three changes to their bowling line-up for the first ODI and were asked to bowl first after India won the toss

Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown will hope to make early inroads into the India top-order after returning to Australia's XI for the first ODI against India in Mumbai.

India will bat first at Wankhede Stadium after captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown India XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Gosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saika Ishaque

Schutt and Brown are among three changes to the XI that played in the one-off Test at the same venue last week, alongside leg-spinner Georgia Wareham.

Kim Garth, Lauren Cheatle and Jess Jonassen are the three players to make way.

Brown is the only change to the side that featured in Australia's most recent 50-over match against West Indies in October, after the express quick missed that series due to a hamstring injury.

India meanwhile have been dealt a huge blow with opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana to miss the match due to illness.

Yastika Bhatia has joined Shafali Verma at the top of the order in the left-handed star's absence.

Left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque is making her ODI debut for the hosts.

"I’m forward to seeing Darce out there hopefully and obviously Schutter is a bundle of energy," Australia batter Beth Mooney told reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

"No matter what tour we’re on or what time of the year it is, she always brings a great vibe to the group just like Darce so it'd be really exciting to see those girls out there tomorrow."

This is Australia's first ODI series in India since March 2018 and is an ideal chance to play white-ball cricket in subcontinent conditions with the next T20I World Cup to be played in Bangladesh in 2024 before the next one-day World Cup in India in 2025.

Australia's CommBank Tour of India

Test match: India won by eight wickets

December 28: First ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 30: Second ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 2: Third ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 5: First T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 7: Second T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 9: Third T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle (Test only), Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar