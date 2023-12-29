Starc strikes big early blow as Pakistan pursue 317

Abdullah Shafique exits for four, bringing captain Shan Masoon to the middle

New-ball king Mitchell Starc struck another early blow with the key wicket of Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique on the fourth morning of the second Test at the MCG.

Starc struck in his second over when he angled the ball across the right-handed Shafique, who edged an attempted drive to Usman Khawaja at third slip.

Khawaja held the flying chance above his head and after three overs Pakistan were 1-9, still needing another 308 to square the three-match series.

Earlier, Alex Carey's critical hand took Australia's lead to 316.

Pakistan quick Shaheen Shah Afridi took the early wicket of Mitchell Starc for nine – his fourth of the innings – as he induced an edge from the left-hander that flew to first slip Babar Azam, who held an excellent catch.

Carey though remained a thorn in Pakistan's side, keeping the scoreboard ticking over across the first hour of the morning in union with Pat Cummins (16), who fell on the stroke of 11am when he inside edged Aamir Jamal through to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Those two partnerships added a vital 50 runs before Nathan Lyon hit consecutive boundaries from Aamir to move the lead beyond 300.

Moments later Lyon was knocked over to give Aamir his second wicket and leave Australia 9-249, with Carey unbeaten on 42 and Pakistan about to take the second new ball.

Carey was the last man dismissed with Australia all out 262, leaving Pakistan chasing 317 to win.

Highest successful Test run chases at the MCG England 7-332 v Australia, Dec 1928 England 4-298 v Australia, Mar 1895 South Africa 4-297 v Australia, Feb 1953 Australia 5-287 v England, Mar 1929

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

First Test: Australia won by 360 runs

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (10.30am AEDT)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi