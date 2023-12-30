LIVE: Litchfield falls after vintage half-century

Australia young gun Phoeve Litchfield departs for 63 but Australia well positioned deep into the innings in second ODI

Megan Schutt will miss the second ODI against India with a quad niggle, with Australia to bat first at Wankhede Stadium after captain Alyssa Healy won the toss.

The tourists are looking to take an unassailable lead in the three-game series following their six-wicket win on Thursday evening.

Schutt has been replaced in the XI by quick Kim Garth, with Australia otherwise unchanged.

India XI: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shreyanka Patil Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown

Smriti Mandhana has returned for India after missing the opener through illness, while India have dropped her opening partner Shafali Verma.

Left-armer Saika Ishaque has also been omitted, with spin-bowling allrounder Shreyanka Patil added to the XI.

Healy earmarked Australia's death bowling as an area for improvement ahead of the second ODI.

The Aussies reeled in India's 8-282 with ease in the opening game but they could have been chasing a target below 250, after having India in trouble at 7-182 in the 38th over before Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar added 100 from the final 12.2 overs.

"I think we could probably just tidy up our back 10 overs," Healy told broadcasters after Australia's comprehensive win.

"With the way that we were tracking with the ball, I thought we could have kept them around 250, but they managed to get out to 280 and put a really good total on the board, so we can look at some areas there.

"But I thought the way that the batting group approached it was sensational and they cruised in at the back end and that's the blueprint that we want to put out there."

Australia's CommBank Tour of India

Test match: India won by eight wickets

First ODI: Australia won by six wickets

December 30: Second ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 2: Third ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 5: First T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 7: Second T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 9: Third T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle (Test only), Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar