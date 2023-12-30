Mark your calendar: 2024 in focus for Aussie cricket

Every bilateral series and ICC event for Australia's senior men's and women's teams for the next 12 months, as laid out in the Future Tours Program

The past 12 months will go down as one of the great years for Australian cricket, meaning 2024 has a lot to live up to.

In 2023, Australia won World Cup events in both the women's (T20) and men's (ODI) game, retained the Ashes in the UK again for both genders, while the Aussie men also won the World Test Championship for the first time.

The third and final Test against Pakistan starts 2024, and farewells David Warner from the longest format, before two Tests and a series of white-ball games before crossing the ditch to New Zealand for T20s and Tests.

The T20 heavy diet is because of that format's men's World Cup in the USA and Caribbean to be held in June while in September there's more white-ball action with a trip to the UK. But the main event is undoubtedly next summer when Australia host the first five-Test Border-Gavaskar series, where they'll be seeking to re-assert dominance having failed to win the series the past two times India have toured Down Under.

For the women, 2024 brings a busy start to the year with the continuation of their tour of India with three games to play in January before they return home for a multi-format series against South Africa, including a showpiece Test match at the WACA Ground.

A tour of Bangladesh in March will be key before Alyssa Healy's side returns to that country in September seeking to defend their T20 World Cup crown.

Cricket's current Future Tours Program, released in August 2022, lays out every nation's international commitments until mid-2027. It's a mind-boggling spreadsheet, with Australia's fixtures for the next 12 months broken out here.

Of course, the FTP is subject to change – the T20 series against Afghanistan in August remains uncertain, but as of right now as we launch into 2024, here's what's coming for the year ahead.

Australia Men in 2024

January 3-7: Third Test v Pakistan, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

January 17-22: First Test v West Indies, Adelaide Oval, 10.30am AEDT

January 25-29: Second Test v West Indies Gabba (D/N), 3pm AEDT

February 2: First ODI v West Indies, MCG (D/N), 2.30pm AEDT

February 4: Second ODI v West Indies, SCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 6: Third ODI v West Indies, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 2.30pm AEDT

February 9: First T20 v West Indies, Blundstone Arena, Hobart, 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Second T20 v West Indies, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Third T20 v West Indies, Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

✈️ February 21: First T20 v New Zealand, Wellington, 5.10pm AEDT

✈️ February 23: Second T20 v New Zealand, Auckland, 5.10pm AEDT

✈️ February 25: Third T20 v New Zealand, Auckland, 11am AEDT

✈️ February 29 – March 4: First Test v New Zealand, Wellington, 9am AEDT

✈️ March 8-12: Second Test v New Zealand, Christchurch, 9am AEDT

✈️ June: T20 World Cup – USA/Windies

✈️ August: Three T20s v Afghanistan (location TBC)

✈️ August-September: Three ODIs, one T20 tour of Ireland

✈️ September 11: First T20 v England, Rose Bowl, Southampton, 3.30am Sept 12 AEST

✈️ September 13: Second T20 v England, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 3.30am Sept 14 AEST

✈️ September 15: Third T20 v England, Old Trafford Manchester, 11.30pm AEST

✈️ September 19: First ODI v England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 10pm AEST

✈️ September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds, 10pm AEST

✈️ September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 10pm AEST

✈️ September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 10pm AEST

✈️ September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST

November: Three ODIs and three T20s v Pakistan

December-January: Five-Test Border-Gavaskar series v India

Australia Women in 2024

✈️ January 2: Third ODI v India, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7pm AEDT

✈️ January 5: First T20 v India, DY Patil Academy, Mumbai, 12.30am Jan 6 AEDT

✈️ January 7: Second T20 v India, DY Patil Academy, Mumbai, 12.30am Jan 8 AEDT

✈️ January 9: Third T20 v India, DY Patil Academy, Mumbai, 12.30am Jan 10 AEDT

January 27: First T20 v South Africa, Manuka Oval, 10.45am AEDT

January 28: Second T20 v South Africa, Manuka Oval, 10.45am AEDT

January 30: Third T20 v South Africa, Adelaide Oval, 7.05pm AEDT

February 3: First ODI v South Africa, Adelaide Oval, 2.40pm AEDT

February 7: Second ODI v South Africa, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm AEDT

February 10: Third ODI v South Africa, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm AEDT

February 15-18: Test match v South Africa, WACA Ground, 2pm AEDT

✈️ March: three ODIs* and three T20s tour of Bangladesh

✈️ September-October: T20 World Cup – Bangladesh

December: Three ODIs* v India;

✈️ Three ODIs* tour of New Zealand