Cricket.com.au's best women's ODI XI of 2023

We've looked back at the year of women's ODI cricket and picked our best team, led by a Sri Lanka superstar

Amelia Kerr (New Zealand)

M: 9 | Inns: 9 | Runs: 541 | Ave: 67.62 | SR: 87.68 | 100s: 2 | 50s: 3 | HS: 108

Wkts: 8 | Ave: 46.12 | Eco 4.96 | BBI: 3-44 | 4W: 0

Amelia Kerr enjoyed a breakout year at the top of the order for New Zealand, scoring two centuries and three fifties. It was not her best year with the ball, however, with eight wickets in nine games.

Amelia Kerr dominated at the top of the order for New Zealand // Getty

Phoebe Litchfield (Australia)

M: 13 | Inns: 12 | Runs: 485 | Ave: 53.88 | SR: 81.92 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 4 | HS: 106no

Litchfield had a maiden year of ODI cricket to remember, as she scored more one-day international runs than any other Australian woman has before their 21st birthday – bettering Meg Lanning's past record by one run. Her year ended with back-to-back fifties on Indian soil.

03:06 Play video Litchfield strikes maiden international century

Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka)(c)

M: 8 | Inns: 8 | Runs: 415 | Ave: 69.16 | SR: 108.12 | 100s: 2 | 50s: 1 | HS: 140no

Athapaththu has been a force in Sri Lanka's top order this year, notably helping her team achieve an historic ODI series victory over New Zealand.

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

M: 12 | Inns: 10 | Runs: 467 | Ave: 66.71 | SR: 91.03 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 5 | HS: 91

Perry and ODI runs go hand in hand, but this has been a standout year even by the veteran Aussie's standards, with her strike-rate of 91.03 a notable area of improvement.

01:30 Play video Aussies cruise to record chase in first India ODI

Natalie Sciver-Brunt (England)

M: 6 | Inns: 5 | Runs: 393 | Ave: 131 | SR: 108.12 | 100s: 3 | 50s: 0 | HS: 129

Sciver-Brunt only had limited opportunities to play one-day cricket in 2023 but she made the most of them, including back-to-back Ashes hundreds.

00:00 Play video Australia retain Ashes but England claim ODI series win

Beth Mooney (Australia)

M: 13 | Inns: 11 | Runs: 439 | Ave: 62.71 | SR: 90.14 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 2 | HS: 133 | Ct: 6 | St: 1

The wicketkeeping position was the toughest one in this side, but one 'keeper that snuck under the radar was Mooney. The Australian only kept wicket in three games, but racked up a stack of dismissals in those matches standing in for Alyssa Healy, while her batting was also outstanding in each, and across the year in general.

02:57 Play video Mooney mauls Pakistan attack with powerful century

Sophie Devine (New Zealand)

M: 9 | Inns: 9 | Runs: 346 | Ave: 43.25 | SR: 108.12 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 1 | HS: 137

Wkts: 12 | Ave: 20.33 | Eco: 4.97 | BBI: 3-25 | 4W: 0

New Zealand had their struggles in 2023, but Devine alongside Kerr produced crucial performances for her team both at home and away.

Ashleigh Gardner (Australia)

M: 13 | Inns: 7 | Runs: 188 | Ave: 31.33 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 1 | HS: 65

Wkts: 24 | Ave: 16.37 | Eco: 4.2 | BBI: 3-30 | 4W: 0

It wasn't Gardner's best year with the bat, although coming in down the order in a strong Australian side, her opportunities were also limited. But the off-spinner shone with the ball, taking more ODI wickets than any other woman in 2023.

Nadine de Klerk (South Africa)

M: 9 | Inns: 7 | Runs: 181 | Ave: 45.25 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 2 | HS: 60

Wkts: 16 | Ave: 16.68 | Eco: 4.17 | BBI: 4-32 | 4W: 1

De Klerk's improvement at the highest level continues, and she was one of a group of pace-bowling allrounders who enjoyed an excellent year.

Nadine de Klerk continues to grow at international level // Getty

Nahida Akter (Bangladesh)

M: 11 | Wkts: 20 | Ave:19.45 | Eco: 4.08 | BBI: 3-24 | 4W: 0

Bangladesh have been one of the breakout stories of 2023, racking up historic results including their first ODI win over India. The left-arm spinner has been a consistent wicket taker throughout 2023, impressing both at home against India and away against South Africa.

Marufa Akter (Bangladesh)

M: 9 | Wkts: 10 | Ave: 25.8 | Eco: 4.52 | BBI: 4-29 | 4W: 1

Marufa is one of the most exciting pace bowling talents around and the quick played a key role in helping tie the ODI series against India.