Departing Warner confirms his ODI retirement

Opener clarifies his international exit at press conference in Sydney, with the recent World Cup final his last 50-over match for Australia

David Warner has confirmed he is retiring from ODI cricket as well as Tests, with the veteran opener soon to embark on the final chapter of his career as a T20 freelancer.

Ahead of his swansong Test at his hometown SCG, Warner revealed that Australia's upset World Cup final victory over India in November marked his final match in the 50-over format.

The 37-year-old will continue to be available for Australia in T20 cricket and is hopeful of featuring in their World Cup campaign in that format in June in the Caribbean and USA.

Following the NRMA Insurance Test series finale against Pakistan in Sydney this week, Warner will turn out for at least four games for the Sydney Thunder but could miss the KFC BBL finals to instead play for his ILT20 side, Dubai Capitals, later in the month.

He is seeking an NOC (No Objection Certificate) from Cricket Australia to play in that league, with the Dubai team's first game to be played on January 21.

Either way, he will not play in Australia's three-match ODI series against West Indies beginning early next month, while he may also sit out the ensuing T20I series to play in the Middle East T20 league that is bankrolled by IPL team owners.

"I'm definitely retiring from one-day cricket as well," Warner told reporters at an emotional press conference on Monday.

"That was something that I had said through the World Cup, get through that, and winning it in India, I think that's a massive achievement.

"So I'll make that decision today, to retire from those forms, which does allow me to go and play some other leagues around the world and sort of get the one-day team moving forward a little bit."

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

First Test: Australia won by 360 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 79 runs

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi