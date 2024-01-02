Warner makes social media plea for missing Baggy Green

Australia opener's treasured cap lost in transit on the eve of his farewell Test in Sydney

David Warner has pleaded for the safe return of his Baggy Green ahead of his farewell Test after his treasured cap went missing in transit.

Warner posted a "last resort" appeal on the eve of the final NRMA Insurance Test against Pakistan in Sydney, explaining the hat went missing from his backpack after the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

The 37-year-old flew home to Sydney on December 30, the day after Australia clinched a 79-run win at the MCG, leaving his Baggy Green inside his Cricket Australia backpack.

The backpack was in turn placed inside a larger bag, which was flown from Melbourne to Sydney on December 31 with the rest of the team's luggage.

"Inside this backpack was my Baggy Green," Warner said in a video posted to his social media on Tuesday afternoon. "It's sentimental to me. It's something I'd love to have in my hands walking out there this week. If it's the backpack you really wanted, I have a spare one here. You won't get into trouble.

"Please reach out to Cricket Australia or myself via my social media. I'm happy to give this to you if you return my Baggy Green."

Warner said he had spoken to both Qantas, the airline that flew the Australian team's bags between cities, as well as the team's Southbank hotel in Melbourne, the Quay West.

"We've gone through CCTV footage, they've got some blind spots apparently," he said. "We've spoken to the Quay West hotel who we absolutely trust, they've gone through their cameras and no one has gone into our rooms.

On the caption on his Instagram post, Warner added: "@qantas have said they checked their cameras and have not seen anyone open our bags and take the backpack, however they do have blind spots … I would be grateful if this were returned asap."

More to come.

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

First Test: Australia won by 360 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 79 runs

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi