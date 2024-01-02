Live: Cummins removes Babar and Shakeel as Aussie quicks fire

Pakistan four down before lunch on day one of the third Test in Sydney after opting to bat first

Australia's new-ball pair has kick-started David Warner's farewell Test in style, with two Pakistan wickets falling in the opening two overs of the series finale in Sydney.

After Pakistan opted to bat first, Mitchell Starc struck with his second ball, Abdullah Shafique fishing well outside his off stump at a full ball that he edged to Steve Smith at second slip.

Debutant Saim Ayub also only survived two balls, the 21-year-old left-hander nicking Hazlewood through to a diving Alex Carey to see both of the visitors' openers depart for ducks, the first time that has happened in Australia since the summer of 1981-82.

Dangerman Babar Azam (26) smoked a series of cover drives and looked to have settled into his groove when captain Pat Cummins struck in his second over with a devastating inswinger.

The ball struck Babar on the pads and he was given not out, but Australia's decision to review paid dividends when ball tracking projected the ball to be hitting leg stump.

Soon after, after first being struck in the chest from a brutal Cummins short ball, Saud Shakeel (5) feathered an edge from the Aussie skipper to give Carey his second catch.

It left Pakistan 4-43 with captain Shan Masood (17no) being joined by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

The hosts have named an unchanged XI for the third consecutive match with their durable pace trio all recovering from wins in Perth and Melbourne that have given them an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

"It's a short turnaround but everyone's in a good space and happy with how everyone is going. It's rare that we play the same team three games in a row, but it's nice," said skipper Pat Cummins, who admitted he would have batted if he won the toss.

Ayub, who replaced Imam-ul-Haq, is one of two changes for Pakistan, with off-spinner Sajib Khan also come included in anticipation of the SCG living up to its reputation as a spin haven as the match wears on.

"It looks pretty dry underneath the grass so we might expect after day three for it to take a bit of spin, that's why we included Sajid Khan. Unfortunately, Shaheen (Shah Afridi) is resting," said Masood.

Pakistan legend Waqar Younis was unimpressed with the call to rest strike bowler Shaheen.

"We play for Test match cricket, we don't play for T20s or one-day cricket," Waqar told the Seven Network. "If you're missing Test match cricket purely because you are being rested, I do not understand. I don't take that. That's a real shocker for me."

Curator Adam Lewis told cricket.com.au he is hopeful of his pitch taking turn but it will be dependent on wet weather holding off. The last three Sydney Tests have finished in rain-affected draws.

"The last three or four years, we've lost an average of a day-and-a-half of cricket (per Test)," said Lewis.

"If we get the good weather it will break up and it should definitely take spin like the SCG is known for."

The forecast for day one is good, with the mercury tipped to hit 29 degrees, but there are storms predicted for day two.

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

First Test: Australia won by 360 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 79 runs

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi