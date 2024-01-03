All you need to know: Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are looking to keep pace with the KFC BBL|13's top four as the venture to Marvel Stadium to take on the Renegades

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes

What: Match 26, BBL|13

Where: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

When: Thursday, January 4. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Eloise Sheridan (field), Bruce Oxenford (field), Sam Nogajski (third), Daryl Brigham (fourth), Kent Hannam (match referee)

Match squads

Renegades: Nic Maddinson (c), Will Sutherland (vc), Jordan Cox (England), Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Harry Dixon, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Shaun Marsh, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa

Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Corey Anderson (USA), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Sam Hain (England), Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan (England), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright

Form guide

Renegades: LWLLL (most recent first)

It's been a campaign to forget for the Renegades after the progress of last season which saw them return to finals following three years entrenched at the foot of the table. While not mathematically out of finals contention in BBL|13, they sit in last place and would need to win their last three games convincingly and rely on remarkable run of results to fall their way.

Hurricanes: WLWLL

A second win in their last three matches has the Hurricanes on the cusp of the top four. They must keep winning though with a gap opening up between the top (Heat, Sixers, Stars and Scorchers) and bottom four (Hurricanes, Strikers, Thunder and Renegades) teams in BBL|13. They return to Marvel Stadium where they have won three of their last four.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 6 4 0 0 2 1.943 0 10 2 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 6 3 1 0 2 0.167 0 8 3 Melbourne Stars Men STA 7 4 3 0 0 -1.14 0 8 4 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 4 3 0 0 1 1.707 0 7 5 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 5 2 3 0 0 -0.235 0 4 6 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 5 1 3 0 1 -0.278 0 3 7 Sydney Thunder Men THU 6 1 4 0 1 -0.42 0 3 8 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 7 1 5 0 1 -0.505 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Players to watch

Quinton de Kock will be hoping to leave Australia on a high after a tough maiden campaign in the Big Bash. The match against the Hurricanes will be the South African's last of BBL|13 as he heads home to join Durban Super Giants with the SA20 league getting underway on January 11. The Renegades prized top draft pick has showed glimpses of his world-class destructiveness this season but has failed to kick on with scores of 0, 38, 23, 0, 23.

Quinton de Kock that is HUGE! 😮 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/cNU1YTeJVP — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2024

The Renegades have signed West Indian skipper Akeal Hosein to return to the club for the final two games of the season and along with Jordan Cox will be the club's only overseas players left following the game against the Hurricanes. Joe Clarke (quad tear) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman were ruled out of the rest of the season prior to their Melbourne derby loss, with the star Afghanistan spinner heading home after his No Objection Certificate from his country's governing body withdrawn amid a contract dispute.

Nikhil Chaudhary has been a Big Bash sensation and is on his way to developing cult hero status with an iconic wicket celebration after being signed out of Queensland's T20 Max competition prior to the season. He's quickly shown why he is one of the more powerful hitters in the competition with a strike rate of 153.19 in his two innings of 40 from 31 balls against the Scorchers and 32 off 16 against the Stars.

Head-to-head

Overall: Renegades (8 wins), Hurricanes (10 wins) At Marvel Stadium: Renegades (3 wins), Hurricanes (4 wins) Most runs: Ben McDermott (574), Aaron Finch (553), Matthew Wade (316), Sam Harper (298), D'Arcy Short (219) Most wickets: Riley Meredith (16), Tom Rogers (12), Kane Richardson (10), Cameron Boyce (10), Nathan Ellis (8)

The venue

Rapid stats

Hobart Hurricanes have won eight of their past 10 matches against Melbourne Renegades after winning just two of the first eight head-to-head fixtures.

No team has dropped fewer catches in BBL|13 than the Hobart Hurricanes (1) while the Melbourne Renegades have dropped five catches across their last three games alone and seven for the season.

Ben McDermott (Hobart Hurricanes) is the leading batter for away teams at Marvel Stadium with 375 at 75 in six innings with a strike rate of 172.8. McDermott is the only batter in the competition to score two centuries at the venue (127 v Renegades, December 29, 2021, and 114 v Renegades, January 12, 2017). McDermott's batting average of 82 against the Renegades is the second highest of any batter to have faced them in more than three innings, behind only Nick Larkin (104.5 from seven innings).

(Hobart Hurricanes) is the leading batter for away teams at Marvel Stadium with 375 at 75 in six innings with a strike rate of 172.8. McDermott is the only batter in the competition to score two centuries at the venue (127 v Renegades, December 29, 2021, and 114 v Renegades, January 12, 2017). McDermott's batting average of 82 against the Renegades is the second highest of any batter to have faced them in more than three innings, behind only Nick Larkin (104.5 from seven innings). Tim David (986) and Caleb Jewell (939) are 14 and 61 respectively away from reaching 1000 BBL runs. David boasts the highest strike rate (154.8) of any batter to score more than 250 runs in the history of the competition. However, Jewell's average against the Renegades (12.50) is the lowest of his seven Big Bash opponents.

(986) and (939) are 14 and 61 respectively away from reaching 1000 BBL runs. David boasts the highest strike rate (154.8) of any batter to score more than 250 runs in the history of the competition. However, Jewell's average against the Renegades (12.50) is the lowest of his seven Big Bash opponents. Renegades seamer Peter Siddle (98) is two away from becoming the 10th bowler to take 100 BBL wickets.

What's on the line?

Mostly pride for the Renegades who sit in last place and are all but mathematically out of finals contention, with stand-in captain Will Sutherland saying after their Melbourne derby loss their aim for the rest of the season was "to get some wins for our fans first and foremost". The Hurricanes (fifth place) are well and truly in the race and a third win from four games would keep them in touch with the top four teams.

