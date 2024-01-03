Live: Salman strikes as Warner makes his exit for 34

In his farewell Test, opener fails to capitalise on solid start amid evenly-poised contest on day two

08:58 Play video Australia v Pakistan | Third Test | Day 1

Opener David Warner was dismissed for 34 before Australia went to lunch at 1-78 on day two of the third NRMA Insurance Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Playing his final Test, Warner fell after a change of bowling from Pakistan captain Shan Masood, who introduced part-timer Salman Ali Agha with immediate effect, as the off-spinner got the ball to turn and bounce, catching the edge of a surprised Warner's blade and finding Babar Azam at first slip.

Warner had unfurled a trademark cover drive off Hasan Ali early in the day but had ridden his luck thereafter, edging the same bowler through a vacant third slip and down to the rope.

Just before the drinks break his edge was again found, this time from Aamer Jamal, and the blew flew straight to first slip but was spilled by debutant Saim Ayub.

It's happened again! 😲



David Warner gets a life courtesy of the debutant Saim Ayub #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/VAr7bBis6L — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2024

At the other end, Usman Khawaja made his way through a testing spell from left-armer Mir Hamza (0-3), who bowled four maidens in six overs.

The shackles were momentarily released for Khawaja when he thumped off-spinner Sajid Khan for four over midwicket, and the opener was 35 and new man Marnus Labuschagne three with Australia trailing by 235 at the luncheon interval.

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

First Test: Australia won by 360 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 79 runs

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi