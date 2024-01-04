Aussies aiming for ruthless approach in T20I series

After a three-nil whitewash of the ODIs, the visitors are determined to bring their confidence into the shortest format

Georgia Wareham has vowed Australia will be ruthless as they head into the three-game T20I series against India brimming with confidence and momentum following their record-breaking third ODI victory.

The two camps had just two days to rest, recuperate and relocate across town to Navi Mumbai for the 20-over leg of the multi-format tour starting Friday night (12.30am Saturday AEDT).

Australia were undoubtedly the happier of the two touring parties after smashing the hosts by 190 runs in Tuesday's final one-dayer.

But Wareham said she was expecting a fierce contest from the hosts, who will be smarting after going down 0-3 in the ODIs.

"We speak and speak about that a lot in our meetings, being ruthless," the leg-spinner told reporters in Mumbai on Thursday.

"Coming off the three wins in the ODIs mean's we'll take a little bit of momentum from that.

"And when we're on top, we like to keep doing that and not let it slip.

"If we get the opportunity to be in that position again, I think we're going keep on trying to be as ruthless as possible."

The series serves as a chance for both teams to gauge their progress ahead of this year's T20 World Cup, to be held in Bangladesh in September-October.

Australia are still settling into the post-Lanning era under new leaders Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath, and have had mixed results in the format since last year's T20 World Cup, winning three of six matches.

It was following their 2-1 loss to England in the T20 leg of the multi-format Ashes – in what was a drawn series overall – that Australia sat down and took stock, with Healy saying it was a chance for the world-beating group to "re-evolve" and set the bar higher for themselves.

"India being such great competition is really good practice but at the same time, we still want to win all three of these games," Wareham said.

"It's a really good challenge to see where we're at, coming up into the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh."

India meanwhile need to turn around a mixed one-day series that included two heavy defeats split by a narrow three-run loss.

The hosts lost their last T20I series against England 2-1 in early December.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur said playing two of the world's top teams was an ideal challenge, with limited opportunities to find their best T20 formula ahead of the World Cup and following the recent arrival of new head coach Amol Muzumdar.

"If we talk about the team's performance, we are playing very good cricket in patches," Kaur said on Thursday. "Fielding and fitness are something that we have been talking about for a long time (and) we have been working on it too.

"It is a good thing that we are getting to play against good teams (Australia and England) and test ourselves against them.

"If we are able to cut down the errors day-by-day, the team's performance will be better."

Australia's CommBank Tour of India

Test match: India won by eight wickets

First ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by three runs

Third ODI: Australia won by 190 runs

January 5: First T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 7: Second T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 9: Third T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle (Test only), Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar