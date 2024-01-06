LIVE: Warner passes 50 in farewell Test innings

Facing the red Kookaburra for the final time at international level, David Warner has come out firing

Australia are hunting 130 in the fourth innings at the SCG to seal a 3-0 series victory over Pakistan, in what is opener David Warner’s last Test innings.

Warner will walk out to face the new red Kookaburra for the final time, after the Aussies took the last three Pakistan wickets for 47 runs on the morning of day four.

Nathan Lyon (3-36) took the crucial wicket of Mohammad Rizwan, caught at leg slip by Warner, to kick-start things for the hosts, before skipper Pat Cummins removed the dangerous Aamir Jamal who was caught in the deep pulling.

Lyon then completed the rout by bowling Hasan Ali, with the tourists bowled out for 115.

It was Pakistan’s second-lowest total of the series, after they were bowled out for just 89 in the second innings in Perth.

Warner was given a second guard of honour by Shan Masood's side as he walked out to bat, before shaking hands with umpires Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth.

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

First Test: Australia won by 360 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 79 runs

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi