Unplayable Podcast: 'The loudest roar of the summer'

David Warner bowed out a winner in Sydney as Australia won the series 3-0

Australia wrapped up the NRMA Insurance Test series against Pakistan 3-0 in Sydney, largely thanks to an unbelievable evening session on Friday.

Retiring David Warner wasn't at the crease for the winning runs, but that's not necessarily a bad thing, as Louis Cameron and Josh Schonafinger discuss.

