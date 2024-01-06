Scoop Podcast: Celebrating Ellyse Perry's 300th game

Ahead of Ellyse Perry's 300th game for Australia, join the hosts of the Scoop Podcast to reflect on some of the most iconic and memorable moments of her decorated career

In 2007, Australian selector at the time Marg Jennings plucked a 16-year-old Ellyse Perry from school to play for Australia, despite never having played a match at senior domestic level.

On Sunday night in Mumbai, Ellyse will play her 300th game for Australia.

A generational athlete, Ellyse has had an enourmous impact on the women's game in Australia and globally. Further to that, her outstanding on-field performances coupled with her genuine, humble and down-to-earth nature have made her an Australian sporting icon.

In this special episode of the Scoop Podcast, hosts Laura and Emily trace back to the start of Ellyse's career, before reflecting on some favourite 'Pez' memories from fans as well as her teammates.

Australia's CommBank Tour of India

Test match: India won by eight wickets

First ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by three runs

Third ODI: Australia won by 190 runs

January 5: First T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 7: Second T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 9: Third T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

India T20 squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani