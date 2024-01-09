'What I want to do': Agar eyes recall for T20 World Cup

The left-arm spinner says he is keen to play a role in this year's T20 World Cup after a record-breaking performance in the BBL

02:51 Play video Every ball from Agar's absurd dot-heavy spell

Following his record four-over spell of 2-6 in the KFC Big Bash on Monday night, Perth Scorchers off-spinner Ashton Agar says he "would love to be" at the T20 World Cup starting in June.

Agar, who was ruled of the title-winning World Cup campaign in India due to a calf injury, is eyeing a return to the Australian squad for this year's T20 World Cup in USA and the West Indies.

The left-armer broke records with his performance against the Sydney Thunder on Monday night, delivering a league-record 18 dot-balls for a spinner while his 1.5 economy was the equal second most economical four-over spell in the competition's history.

Agar said the prospect of coming back into the Australian squad excited him.

"I'm looking forward to that World Cup, 100 per cent, I'd love to be there," Agar said after his side's seven-wicket win over the Thunder.

"I love playing for Australia and I love those guys as well, it's a great team to be a part of.

"I've spent a lot of time on the bench in that team to be honest and I have still had a great time.

"So that excites me a lot too, just being around that group and to play at an international level – that's what I want to do.

"You just want to play on the highest stage you can."

Agar was replaced by Marnus Labuschagne before the start of last year's World Cup after injuring his calf.

He revealed on Monday he re-injured his calf while pushing to make a return midway through the campaign.

Speaking about his stunning feat in the Big Bash, the 30-year-old said using experiences of playing on similar spinning pitches in the past and then communicating strategies to conquer those conditions helped produce his spell.

"The guys that have had experience in those conditions, just saying what they've seen has worked," he said.

"We're really good that way, we communicate really nicely in the team.

"The hardest part is actually going out and doing it.

"We had some good batters that went out and did the job."

Agar specifically turned to games he played in the T20 tour of Bangladesh in 2021 where the "wickets were way worse" to support his plans for bowling on the Sydney Showground pitch.

01:31 Play video Australia sink to record low in final T20I

"There's a lot to be learned from games like that, there's a lot to take away from guys that go overseas," he said.

"We played a T20 series in Bangladesh a couple of years ago, and the wickets were way worse, even more extreme than that.

"So you're going to face pitches like that around the world. I think it's about taking the learnings from that knowing you're not going to get many like that."

Agar also credited new captain Aaron Hardie, who took the reins from an injured Ashton Turner, for his bold decisions.

"He is very brave in his field settings, and he backs his players in to just stick to that plan as well knowing full well that we might get smacked a couple of times but we're looking to take the game on, move the game forwards and take wickets – that's how we want to play," he said.

"He made really good decisions with that in mind.

"And then having the courage to bowl young Cooper (Connolly) at the end and save me for the 17th over – that's really smart decision making."

The Scorchers now travel to Brisbane to take on the undefeated Heat at the Gabba on Wednesday.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 8 6 0 0 2 1.435 0 14 2 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 7 5 1 0 1 1.027 0 11 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 8 4 2 0 2 0.253 0 10 4 Melbourne Stars Men STA 8 4 4 0 0 -1.122 0 8 5 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 7 3 4 0 0 -0.066 0 6 6 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 7 2 4 0 1 -0.231 0 5 7 Sydney Thunder Men THU 7 1 5 0 1 -0.433 0 3 8 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 8 1 6 0 1 -0.52 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

BKT Big Bash Tipping is back! Be in the running for some epic prizes, or go for bragging rights with family and friends. Register now