LIVE: McDermott's 95 helps Hurricanes recover from poor start

Ben McDermott's half-century has given the Hobart Hurricanes a glimmer of hope in getting their second win away from home in 13 games

Tuesday night's encounter in Adelaide is a must-win contest for both outfits as finals approach in a shortened tournament.

After slumping to 5-35 inside seven overs, the Hurricanes recovered through McDermott's 95 not out.

The Hobart opener held firm as wickets fell around him, crunching four sixes as his team posted a much larger total than initially looked likely.

He finally found a willing partner in power-hitter Chris Jordan (30 off 15 balls), the duo putting on 76 runs, including 25 off a single David Payne over.

McDermott ran out of time to reach his fourth BBL century, although he did crack the final ball of the innings for six as the Hurricanes sought late runs.

Australian Test and Strikers wicketkeeper Alex Carey marked his first BBL appearance for the season with two catches and a brilliant leg-side stumping to get rid of Hobart dangerman Nikhil Chaudhary.

Veteran spinner Cameron Boyce looked nearly unplayable, taking 2-13 off his four overs.

Englishman Jamie Overton picked up three wickets, but the Adelaide bowlers will be wondering how they let their strong start slip.

Caleb Jewell (5) was first to go after a sharp reflex catch from D'Arcy Short, before Mac Wright (11) and Sam Hain (0) were both caught behind off Overton.

It continued a lame run for Hain in the BBL, his third duck in seven innings this campaign.

Corey Anderson (3) and Chaudhary (0) both fell to Boyce to leave the Hurricanes 5-35, before Tim David (15 off 18 balls) picked out long-off just as he looked to be getting set.

Carey is a big boost to the Strikers' batting card and will bat behind skipper Matt Short, D'Arcy Short and Chris Lynn in what looks a dangerous top order.

The Hurricanes (fifth) and the Strikers (sixth) both likely need to win all three of their remaining games if they are to break into the top four.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 8 6 0 0 2 1.435 0 14 2 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 7 5 1 0 1 1.027 0 11 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 8 4 2 0 2 0.253 0 10 4 Melbourne Stars Men STA 8 4 4 0 0 -1.122 0 8 5 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 8 3 4 0 1 -0.132 0 7 6 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 8 3 5 0 0 -0.119 0 6 7 Sydney Thunder Men THU 7 1 5 0 1 -0.433 0 3 8 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 8 1 6 0 1 -0.52 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

