Settled Australians set sights on South Africa

Selectors name an unchanged group for the upcoming home multi-format series, while an exciting crop of youngsters are picked in the Governor General's XI

Alyssa Healy will lead an experienced Australian group into their first-ever multi-format series with South Africa from later this month, while Vics allrounder Sophie Molineux has been named captain of a youthful Governor General's XI side for their clash with the tourists on January 24 at North Sydney Oval.

Selectors today named a 15-player squad for the white-ball legs of the series, which is unchanged from that which has just returned from touring India.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris*, Jess Jonassen, Alana King**, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham *T20s only | **ODIs only

Healy's side will play three T20Is and three ODIs before finishing the series with a historic first-ever Test against the South Africans, with the squad for that match to be named following the first ODI on February 3.

"South Africa were formidable opponents in the 2023 ICC T20 World Cup final in Cape Town and we look forward to the challenge of hosting the Proteas in a multi-format series in Australia," said selector Shawn Flegler.

"The squads for the upcoming T20s and ODIs are very similar to the one that travelled to India recently.

"As was the case for our home series against the West Indies in October, Grace Harris is part of the squad for the T20s only and will be replaced by Alana King for the ODIs."

Meanwhile, Renegades skipper Molineux returns to representative cricket following a year-long layoff due to a ruptured ACL, having starred in her second game back with Victoria in the WNCL last month, scoring 62 and taking 6-45.

02:21 Play video Molineux bags six in triumphant return for the Vics

The 38-time Australia rep will lead a group containing a strong contingent of developing Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat talent, as well as exciting Melbourne Stars quick Milly Illingworth.

The 12-player squad also includes Private Kayla Stuchbree, a medium-pace bowler and middle-order batter who will represent the Australian Defence Force.

Stuchbree's inclusion continues a long-standing association with the ADF which provides the opportunity for eligible serving personnel to participate in the match.

Governor-General's XI squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Chloe Ainsworth, Maddy Darke, Amy Edgar, Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Milly Illingworth, Charli Knott, Courtney Sippel, Amy Smith, Georgia Voll, Private Kayla Stuchbree

Cricket Australia's National Development Lead Kirsten Beams will coach the side with the support of assistant coaches Jenny Gunn and Grant Lambert, while the match will be broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

"The Governor-General's XI fixture presents a great opportunity to see some of the brightest young cricketers take on a high-quality international opposition," added Flegler.

"The talent in this squad shows the depth in the women's game in Australia and we're excited to see our next generation of players progress through the ranks of Australian cricket."

In the WNCL, Victoria have included pace bowler Tayla Vlaeminck in their squad for next week's pair of one-day clashes with the ACT at St Kilda.

It will be Vlaeminck's first outing since shoulder surgery last winter, which continued a horror run of injuries for the 25-year-old.

Meg Lanning will also turn out for the Vics, while Australia pair Ellyse Perry and Georgia Wareham will play the second of the fixtures, next Thursday.

Women's CommBank T20I Series v South Africa

January 27: Manuka Oval, Canberra 10.45am

January 28: Manuka Oval, Canberra 10.45am

January 30: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.05pm

Women's CommBank ODI Series v South Africa

February 3: Adelaide Oval, 2.10pm

February 7: North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

February 10: North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

Women's CommBank Test Match v South Africa

February 15-18: Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth 11.00am