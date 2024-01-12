Richardson's BBL over after latest injury setback

The 27-year-old quick can't take a trick on the injury front, this time picking up a side strain

Luckless fast bowler Jhye Richardson is facing another spell on the sidelines with a side strain ruling him out of the remainder of KFC BBL|13.

The Perth quick injured his left side in the Scorchers' loss to the Brisbane Heat on Wednesday night, with scans revealing the extent of the damage on Friday afternoon.

The 27-year-old missed a chunk of cricket in 2023 due to hamstring surgery and a dislocated shoulder but it appeared he had turned a corner, with a return to both the Marsh Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup earlier this summer before featuring in all eight of the Scorchers' matches so far this season.

Unfortunately, this new injury leaves his participation in Australia's ODI series against West Indies next month in doubt, just two days after being named in the squad.

Richardson has 36 internationals to his name, including 15 one-dayers, the most recent of which came on Australia's tour to Sri Lanka in June 2022.

Although Richardson had managed to string games together until this latest setback, his performances haven't been at the level he is used to.

From eight matches the firebrand took six wickets, while conceding 9.18 runs per over, the most expensive of the Scorchers bowling group.

"I haven't bowled the way I've wanted to (this season)," Richardson told reporters on Friday, before his scan results became public.

"Yes, we've played seven games, but that's only 25-30 overs. It's not a lot of cricket.

"And having missed out on so much cricket over the last 18 months I've got to understand that it does take time to get back to full clarity."

The Scorchers currently sit second with two matches remaining - one against the first-placed Heat and one against the third-placed Sixers.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 9 7 0 0 2 1.393 0 16 2 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 8 5 2 0 1 0.706 0 11 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 8 4 2 0 2 0.253 0 10 4 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 9 4 4 0 1 0.145 0 9 5 Melbourne Stars Men STA 8 4 4 0 0 -1.122 0 8 6 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 9 3 6 0 0 -0.344 0 6 7 Sydney Thunder Men THU 7 1 5 0 1 -0.433 0 3 8 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 8 1 6 0 1 -0.52 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

