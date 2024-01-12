Thunder bowl first after Warner touches down in helicopter

David Warner landed on the SCG in a helicopter to play in the Sydney Smash, while Steve Smith hit balls in the nets and Sean Abbott arrived by bicycle

David Warner has gone from fairytale finish to SCG rockstar in the space of a week, arriving at the ground for tonight's KFC BBL Sydney Smash in a helicopter.

Sydney Thunder captain Chris Green won the toss and elected to bowl, with the returning Smith to partner James Vince at the top for the Sixers in his second match of the season. Regular opener and wicketkeeper Josh Philippe has been listed at three.

Warner touched down on the famous ground just before 5pm on Friday, making the dash from his brother's wedding in the Hunter Valley to play in the sold-out clash.

The retired Test opener spent close to 45 minutes in the air, before landing in front of the members' stand before a crowd of around 300 ground and Cricket NSW staff.

Warner jovially raised his arms aloft as he mimicked a rock star, before conducting an interview with former Test opener Greg Blewett.

"It was good, it was quite cool," Warner told Blewett on Seven.

"To see Sydney from up above on a cracking day was amazing. It was amazing to see my brother wed with his wife Emily. It was a great evening.

"I've done my utmost best to get down here and hopefully put some runs on the board.

"I might look like a bit of a goose if I don't get any runs but it's my contribution to not just the BBL but Australian cricket.

"I want to be out here. I want to entertain. I want to try and help our team win the next three games."

The 37-year-old timed his flight to have enough time to prepare to play his first BBL game of the season for the Thunder against arch-rivals the Sixers from 7.15pm.

Warner's arrival came six days after he finished his Test career at the SCG, bowing out with a half-century in Australia's fourth-innings chase against Pakistan.

While Warner was in the helicopter with wife Candice, Steve Smith was spotted batting in the nets ahead of the clash.

Smith will replace Warner as Test opener in Adelaide from Wednesday against South Africa.

Smith replaced Daniel Hughes in the Sixers XI for the clash, with allrounder Hayden Kerr also included for his first match of BBL|13 after English import Tom Curran was ruled out of the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The Thunder have made several changes as they try to keep their faint finals hopes alive, with Warner coming in for Matthew Gilkes, while Alex Ross and Gurinder Sandhu have been replaced by Liam Hatcher and spinner Toby Gray who is making debut.

Cameron Bancroft will bat at No.3 for the Thunder to accommodate Warner.

The match is one of three Warner will play for the Thunder, before he takes off to play in the ILT20 in Dubai at the conclusion of the BBL season.

The Sixers could secure their spot in the four with victory.

