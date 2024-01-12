Unplayable Podcast: Farewell Finchy!

On this episode we pay homage to Aaron Finch's wonderful career for Australia and the Renegades

Ahead of Aaron Finch's final match of professional cricket, we thought it was a good opportunity to look back on a spectacular career.

Josh Schonafinger and Jack Paynter discuss the former Australia, Victoria and Melbourne Renegades captain's many accolades, plus hear from Brad Hodge, David Hussey and Glenn Maxwell on what made Finchy so special.

This podcast is brought to you by Qantas, the Spirit of Australia.

