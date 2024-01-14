Familiar face returns to help rebuild new-look Windies

Windies legend Brian Lara is on hand to share some valuable knowledge with the young touring group

While most of the revamped West Indies men's Test squad remain largely unknown to their Australia rivals and local fans, one formidably familiar face might yet have a significant influence on the upcoming two-Test NRMA Insurance Series.

Brian Lara, perhaps the greatest all-format batter of modern times, was part of the West Indies first hit out at Adelaide Oval today ahead of the first Test for the Frank Worrell Trophy starting on Wednesday.

Lara will spend the Test matches in Adelaide and Brisbane behind the commentary microphone for Fox Cricket, but away from those responsibilities he has made himself available to work with the inexperienced West Indies squad as a mentor.

It is a similar role to that performed by Lara's former Test captaincy rival Steve Waugh during Australia's 2019 Ashes campaign, and offers an important boost for the visitors who have seven uncapped players in their 15-man squad.

At least three of those rookies – top-order batter Kavem Hodge, seam-bowling all-rounder Justin Greaves and raw fast bowler Shamar Joseph – are expected to earn their first Test caps at Adelaide Oval this week.

Possible West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph

But after two hefty losses last summer stretched their winless streak in Australia to 16 Tests dating back to 2000-01, the new-look West Indies are hellbent on exploring every available avenue to restore lost pride.

"The knowledge he has is second to none," current keeper-batter Joshua Da Silva said today of fellow Trinidadian Lara who holds the records for highest-ever individual Test (400no) and first-class (501no) scores.

'What he's done for the game, what he's done for West Indies cricket on his own … so just to have him around, just his presence alone speaks for itself.

"He's worked with everyone (in the current squad), he's our mentor so he's going to be helping everybody, bowlers and batters.

"He has so much experience I think everybody can learn from him."

In addition to the three likely debutants who impressed during last week's three-day tour game against a Cricket Australia XI, West Indies are expected to field another trio who have yet to play international cricket on Australia pitches.

Number three batter Kirk McKenzie's sole Test to date came against India in Trinidad last year, likely number four Alick Athanaze played his only two Tests in the same series, while left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie's four games came at home, in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

It means the only members of the visitors' expected starting XI to claim Test experience in Australia are Da Silva, skipper Kraigg Braithwaite and his opening partner from last summer Tagenarine Chanderpaul, and experienced seamers Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph.

The unfamiliarity of the touring party, led by coach Andre Coley who has visited Australia previously with junior development teams but never represented West Indies, means newly installed Australia opener Steve Smith will need to undertake detailed research on his likely new-ball foes.

"I haven't done my homework on them yet, but I will over the next couple of days," Smith said today.

"It will probably just mean a few more hours on the iPad looking at some footage, but outside of that just go about my business as usual in the nets and get myself in the routine and hopefully have some runs in me this week.

"I'm hearing there's some good stuff (about West Indies) so looking forward to the challenge."

Da Silva, who requires just two dismissals to reach 100 in Test cricket having debuted against New Zealand three years ago, echoed his captain Brathwaite in noting the upcoming series represents a chance for the West Indies to rebuild their fading Test reputation.

The collection of Caribbean nations that remarkably went undefeated in any Test series from 1980-1995 has recorded just one series win away from home in the past five years – a two-nil triumph over Bangladesh in early 2021.

And despite the absence of key players Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers who have opted to focus on white-ball cricket ahead of next year's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA, as well as injured fast bowler Jayden Seales, Da Silva claims the mood in the untried group is buoyant.

"Each and every one of us here is looking forward to making the West Indies a winning team again, that's the main goal we have," he said as the West Indies stepped up preparation for the opening Test in Adelaide.

"We talk about it every day, about getting back to those days.

"But it's a new era now and we're just looking forward to making our own brand and playing that brand of cricket.

"Last year is last year and we're here to try again.

"We're going to give our best effort, we have a few new faces so there's going to be a bit of new blood coming in.

"I know the boys are excited and I'm definitely excited and raring to go."

NRMA Insurance Test series v West Indies

Tour match: Cricket Australia XI drew with West Indies

First Test: January 17-21, Adelaide Oval (10.30am AEDT)

Second Test: January 25-29, Gabba (3pm AEDT)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua DaSilva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

February 2: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 4: SCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30pm AEDT

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT