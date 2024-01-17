LIVE: Green's grab, Cummins seed leave Windies three down at lunch

Australia's skipper led the way to have West Indies 3-64 at the lunch break in Adelaide

Captain Pat Cummins vindicated his decision to bowl first bowl against West Indies in the first NRMA Insurance Test in Adelaide as the visitors stumbled to 3-64 at lunch on day one.

Cummins made use of overcast conditions and some helpful seam movement to snare the wickets of both openers, Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kraigg Brathwaite, the pair who had shaped as vital to the visitors' chances of posting a strong total.

Kirk McKenzie (26no) and debutant Kavem Hodge (1no) were unbeaten at the break.

Chanderpaul fell victim to an outstanding gully catch from the recalled Cameron Green, while Windies skipper Brathwaite was clean bowled by a beauty from his opposite number.

It was eerily similar to how Cummins got Brathwaite during the Perth Test last summer, again beating the right-hander on his outside edge before hitting the off-stump.

Nobody hits the top of off-stump quite like Pat Cummins!



For the second summer in a row, he knocked back Kraigg Brathwaite's with absolute precision 👌 #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/RVq9Jashg3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 17, 2024

Josh Hazlewood bowled No.4 Alick Athanaze, who left one that nipped back sharply, to become Hazlewood's 250th victim in Test cricket, the 11th Australian to reach that milestone.

It had Cummins feeling satisfied he is on track to become the first captain to win a Test in Adelaide after choosing to bowl first since the Windies beat Australia in 1982.

A green tinge on the Adelaide pitch and cloudy conditions following overnight rain had encouraged the fast bowler.

"He keeps shocking us, Pat Cummins," former Australia coach and ex-opening batsman Justin Langer said in commentary on the Seven Network.

"To be fair to Pat Cummins, he has had the Midas touch.

"He did it (bowled first) in the World Cup final and we were all surprised by that.

"Then he did it at the start of the summer, batted first in Perth (against Pakistan) on a wicket we were certain he would bowl first on."

No further rain is forecast in Adelaide for the duration of the opening fixture of the two-Test series – the next match will be played in Brisbane from January 25.

West Indies, ranked eighth in the global Test rankings, have named a team featuring seven cricketers who have played eight or fewer Tests.

Three –Hodge, Justin Greaves and paceman Shamar Joseph – are making their Test debut.

The trio were presented their maroon caps by the legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara before play.

Steve Smith will begin his new role as a Test opener when Australia get their chance with the bat for the first time since David Warner's retirement.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach

NRMA Insurance Test series v West Indies

First Test: January 17-21, Adelaide Oval (10.30am AEDT)

Second Test: January 25-29, Gabba (3pm AEDT)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

February 2: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 4: SCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas