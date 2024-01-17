Coaches name official BBL|13 Team of the Tournament

Only four Big Bash clubs have been represented in the best XI of BBL|13, selected by the eight coaches

Big Bash finalists Brisbane Heat, Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers have dominated the KFC BBL|13 official Team of the Tournament, claiming 10 of the 11 spots up for grabs.

Strikers skipper and tournament leading run-scorer Matt Short has earned his third consecutive cap in the BBL's best XI of the season, as voted by the league's eight head coaches.

Short has been named captain off the all-star line-up after leading his side into the BBL|13 finals with four straight wins to close the regular season.

The 28-year-old, who made his Australia ODI and T20 international debuts last year on the back of scintillating domestic form over the past two summers, polled a maximum of eight votes, as did the tournament's leading wicket-takers, Strikers teammate Jamie Overton and Brisbane Heat's Xavier Bartlett (16 each), and Perth Scorchers stand-in skipper Aaron Hardie.

Short, who has been named in Australia's ODI squad to face the West Indies next month, finished another standout season with 509 runs at 72.71 with a sensational strike rate of 153, becoming the highest run-scorer for the Strikers in a single season of the men's Big Bash.

He's joined by Strikers 'Bash Brother' Chris Lynn who smashed 304 runs striking at 164 across seven matches before injury ended his campaign with two regular season matches remaining.

02:11 Play video Unstoppable Short belts unbeaten fifty in successful chase

Lynn won't play for Adelaide during the finals having jetted off to join Gulf Giants in the UAE T20 league, as has Overton who will also miss the knockout phase.

Leg-spinner Cameron Boyce is the fourth Striker selected in the XI for his nine wickets at an outstanding economy rate of 6.37 having relished the chance as his club's frontline spinner in the absence of Rashid Khan.

Josh Inglis (226 runs and 14 dismissals) takes the gloves, joined by Scorchers express quick Lance Morris (13 wickets) and Brisbane Heat's English allrounder Paul Walter (13 wickets) and left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann (nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.34).

01:09 Play video Magnificent Morris claims key scalps in maiden T20 five-for

Melbourne Renegades prodigious batting talent Jake Fraser-McGurk was the only player picked outside those three clubs, earning his first selection in the Team of the Tournament after a career-best BBL campaign of 257 runs with a strike-rate of almost 160.

There was no 12th man named for this season's team with Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis, Laurie Evans, Glenn Maxwell and Beau Webster all receiving three votes each.

Short, Hardie, Inglis and Lynn made it back-to-back Team of the Tournament appearances after all earning selection in last season's best XI.

01:58 Play video Fraser-McGurk's career-best fires Renegades to first win

Cricket Australia's general manager of Big Bash Leagues, Alistair Dobson, said it was a "formidable team that showcases the best of the Big Bash and some future superstars of the game".

"The voting was incredibly close this season, demonstrating the depth of the talent across the league," he said.

"We have witnessed another season of exhilarating cricket, and it has been a joy to see some record crowds enjoy the best in summer entertainment."

The BBL|13 finals kick off on Friday night with the Heat hosting the Sydney Sixers on the Gold Coast in the Qualifier before the Scorchers host the Strikers in the Knockout the following afternoon.

Official BBL|13 Team of the Tournament:

1. Matt Short (c) – Adelaide Strikers (8 votes) 2. Chris Lynn – Adelaide Strikers (6 votes) 3. Aaron Hardie – Perth Scorchers (8 votes) 4. Jake Fraser-McGurk – Melbourne Renegades (4 votes) 5. Josh Inglis (wk) – Perth Scorchers (7 votes) 6. Jamie Overton – Adelaide Strikers (8 votes) 7. Paul Walter – Brisbane Heat (5 votes) 8. Xavier Bartlett – Brisbane Heat (8 votes) 9. Matthew Kuhnemann – Brisbane Heat (6 votes) 10. Lance Morris – Perth Scorchers (4 votes) 11. Cameron Boyce – Adelaide Strikers (4 votes)

KFC BBL|13 Finals Schedule

The Qualifier: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers. January 19, 7.40pm AEDT, Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast

The Knockout: Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers. January 20, 7.40pm AEDT, Optus Stadium

The Challenger: Loser of the Qualifier v winner of the Knockout. January 22, time, venue TBC

The Final: Winner of the Qualifier v winner of the Challenger. January 24, time, venue TBC

KFC BBL|13 standings