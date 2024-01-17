LIVE: In-form Lanning demoted as bolstered Vics reshuffle order

Following on from Tuesday's dominant nine-wicket win, Victoria has boosted its line-up with Australian representatives to tackle ACT

Victoria has made changes to its batting order as it looks to post a big total following a dominant nine-wicket win over ACT on Tuesday.

Meg Lanning is listed to come in at No. 6 with Sophie Reid taking her spot at No. 3 while Ellyse Perry is opening the batting, taking Nicole Faltum's spot from Tuesday's encounter.

It comes as Victoria has made two changes to the team with Australian representatives Ellyse Perry and Georgia Wareham coming into the side for Jas Nevins and Tayla Vlaeminck.

The Meteors remain unchanged from Tuesday's match.

Victoria were led by Nicole Faltum (60* from 78) and Sophie Molineux (41 from 32) at the top of the order on Tuesday before star batter Meg Lanning (80* off 60) finished off the game in style.

The Vics passed the Meteors total of 195 one-wicket down with 22.1 overs remaining.

Faltum also jumped into the top 10 for all-time WNCL dismissals as a wicketkeeper after taking her second catch earlier in the game.

WNCL 2023-24 standings