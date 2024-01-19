Unplayable Podcast: Aussies wrap it up in record time

Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood dominated as Australia knocked off the West Indies before lunch on day three

Australia have retained the Frank Worrell Trophy with a thumping 10-wicket win over the West Indies in Adelaide.

With only 1112 balls bowled, it's the shorted Adelaide Test in history. But Pat Cummins and his side won't be complaining - Travis Head was player of the match for his 119 while Josh Hazlewood was superb with a career-best match of 9-79.

Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron review the Test, heap praise onto Shamar Joseph and look ahead to the Brisbane.

This podcast is brought to you by Qantas, the Spirit of Australia.

Get in touch with the show here