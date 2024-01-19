Khawaja passes concussion test but under injury cloud

Opener sent for scans after being struck by bouncer on day three of Adelaide Test

Usman Khawaja is under an injury cloud after copping a frightful blow to the helmet only moments before Australia clinched a 10-wicket win over West Indies.

The Aussies were awaiting results of scans after Khawaja was sent to hospital in Adelaide following a head knock from a Shamar Joseph bouncer when scores were tied.

The 37-year-old was spitting blood and feeling his upper jaw and cheekbone area before leaving Adelaide Oval with medical staff.

Marnus Labuschagne (1no) hit the winning run shortly after to see Australia reach their victory target of 26.

Khawaja passed an initial concussion test. He will be tested again in 24 hours and, if concussed, would be ruled out of the second Test starting on January 25 at the Gabba.

"He seems okay but will be monitored," Australia's captain Pat Cummins said.

Khawaja gathers himself as Steve Smith and Shamar Joseph watch on // Getty

The Aussies were fortunate their position in the match was as strong as it was when Khawaja went down given Matthew Renshaw, the reserve batter picked for this Test, had travelled to the Gold Coast to play in Brisbane Heat's KFC BBL Qualifier final against Sydney Sixers.

Renshaw shapes as the most likely replacement for Khawaja in Brisbane if required, having won out over Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris for a spot in the Test squad following David Warner's retirement.

If Khawaja were to miss next week's match, it would mark the second time in as many Tests Australia have been forced to blood a new opener.

Steve Smith (unbeaten on 11 when Labuschagne hit the winning single on Friday) was playing in Adelaide as an opener for the first time, taking on the role after Warner finished up following the Sydney Test against Pakistan.

With Cameron Green in Smith's old spot at No.4, it would leave Australia with a top four with three of its members still finding their feet in their respective positions.

Warner endorsed Renshaw during last year's Ashes series as the most qualified candidate to replace him when he retired.

The Queenslander averages 29.31 from 14 Tests having scored a century aged just 20 back in 2017 against Pakistan in Sydney.

"It has been a weird six months since Davey said what he said but I have just tried to enjoy my cricket," Renshaw said recently.

"That is the big one for me. As much as all this stuff has been looming over my head, I play my best when I am having fun.

"Obviously, people come and go. That's the way cricket is, but I've just tried to enjoy my cricket … whether that is for Australia A, Prime Minister's XI, Queensland and in county cricket as well.

"We have got amazing players in the team, but I've had a little nibble at Test cricket already.

"I know what it is like to score a hundred, and how that feels. I just want to try and get that enjoyment and be myself around the Test team."

NRMA Insurance Test series v West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 10 wickets

Second Test: January 25-29, Gabba (3pm AEDT)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie