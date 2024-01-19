Maxwell set to relinquish Melbourne Stars captaincy

Handed the captaincy in 2018, Maxwell has informed teammates that he wished to play without leadership responsibilities next season

Glenn Maxwell has told teammates he is stepping down as Melbourne Stars captain after the club failed to reach the finals for a fourth year in a row.

Maxwell has told Stars teammates, confirmed by cricket.com.au, of his wish to just play next season following their seven-run loss to the Hobart Hurricanes in their final game of KFC BBL|13.

After winning four games in a row through the middle of the season, the Stars dropped their last three to slip out of finals contention.

And while the club made positive steps forward under new English coach Peter Moores this season, winning one more game than their wooden-spoon finish in BBL|12 despite the shortened tournament, the Stars will rue several missed opportunities to return to finals for the first time since BBL|09.

"If you want to play finals, if you want to compete, you've actually got to make sure all that three facets of your game are clicking."



Glenn Maxwell gave the @StarsBBL a rev up at the drinks break! #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/MaCQ25tlsc — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2024

After the Perth Scorchers (11) and Sydney Sixers (10), no other club has qualified for more finals campaigns than the Stars' eight, and they've also reached the season decider three times.

But along with the Hurricanes, the Stars are one of only two clubs yet to win the men's Big Bash, which has been won by the Scorchers five times and the Sixers three.

Maxwell took over the Stars captaincy ahead of BBL|08 after John Hastings' retirement, leading the club to the final in his first two seasons in charge, losing the first to crosstown rivals the Renegades in dramatic scenes before going down to the Sixers by 19 runs in BBL|09.

The superstar allrounder finishes his five seasons at the helm with a win-loss record of 35-31, having missed the entire BBL|12 season as he recovered from a broken leg.

The 35-year-old remains contracted with the Stars until the end of BBL|15, but his potential replacement as captain, Marcus Stoinis – who stepped in for Maxwell when he missed the Stars' second match of the season due to a tore forearm muscle – is out of contract.

Moores told Fox Cricket during the Stars' final match against the Hurricanes that he'd loved his first year in the Big Bash, albeit with a "frustrating" finish after failing to take their chance of qualifying for the finals.

Melbourne Stars men's coach Peter Moores // Getty

He also said Maxwell had been "fantastic to work with" as captain.

"Credit to him, he comes off the back of a World Cup, and what a World Cup for him personally and Australia, but to get the enthusiasm and the drive, that's all your looking for as a coach, and he's had that every day," Moores told the broadcaster.

"The Stars is where he captains, and he's put his heart and soul into it.

"I've had good laughs with him on and around the game, and also off the field, it's been great fun."

Maxwell said before the clash with the Hurricanes he felt the club had a good enough list to challenge for the BBL|13 title, but had faced an unlucky run with injuries and timing.

"I feel like we've made some really good strides this year," he told Fox Cricket.

"'Mooresy' has been an outstanding addition as coach and the level of calm he's spread throughout the changeroom has been outstanding.

"We've just got to find a way to start the tournament better, and it's been an issue that we've had for a long period of time.

"But the fact that we were able to turn it around and get those wins through the middle was a sign that we are moving in the right direction, we've just got to try and do that for a little bit longer."

KFC BBL|13 Finals Schedule

The Qualifier: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers. January 19, 7.40pm AEDT, Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast

The Knockout: Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers. January 20, 7.40pm AEDT, Optus Stadium

The Challenger: Loser of the Qualifier v winner of the Knockout. January 22, time, venue TBC

The Final: Winner of the Qualifier v winner of the Challenger. January 24, time, venue TBC