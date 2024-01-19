Maddinson return headlines ‘strong’ Victoria Second XI side

Victoria's Second XI clash against South Australia will feature a number of familiar names, including Nic Maddinson and Will Pucovski

Nic Maddinson will put on state colours for the first time since rupturing his ACL when he lines up for Victoria's Second XI side against South Australia on Monday.

The 32-year-old devastatingly injured his left knee while attempting to throw a ball against the Perth Scorchers on New Year’s Day last year at Marvel Stadium.

01:55 Play video Renegades skipper Maddinson carted off after fielding mishap

The Melbourne Renegades captain’s return to red-ball cricket follows recent appearances in the KFC BBL|13 and in Victorian Premier cricket for St Kilda.

Cricket Victoria’s Head of Male Cricket David Hussey said he was looking forward to seeing the left hander’s return.

“We’re excited to see Nic Maddinson back out there against the red ball,” Hussey said.

Victoria Second XI Squad: Xavier Crone (C) (Carlton), Ash Chandrasinghe (Casey-South Melbourne), Sam Elliott (Fitzroy-Doncaster), Matt Fotia (Ringwood), Campbell Kellaway (Melbourne), Jai Lemire (Carlton), Nic Maddinson (St Kilda), Cam McClure (Essendon), Jon Merlo (St Kilda), Will Pucovski (Melbourne), Tom Rogers (Ringwood), Doug Warren (Melbourne University)

“He’s put in a lot of work since his injury and we’re keen to have him back out there playing cricket for Victoria.”

Tom Evans will take the reigns as coach on the trip, with men’s head coach Chris Rogers and senior fast bowler Peter Siddle set to provide assistance.

Will Pucovski, Campbell Kellaway and Doug Warren, who played in Victoria’s last Shield game, have been added to the squad.

Warren’s selection will see him make a swift return to Karen Rolton Oval where he impressed on-lookers in a CA XI warm-up game against the West Indies earlier this month.

10:26 Play video Cricket Australia XI v West Indies | Day 2

Dylan Brasher, who impressed for a Victorian XI with an unbeaten 79 against Pakistan in a warm-up game, has been left out of the squad from last match, alongside Harry Dixon and Blake Thomson.

Monday's Second XI clash comes before the resumption of the domestic season where the Vics will face South Australia in a Sheffield Shield match starting on February 3 at the Junction Oval.

Hussey added that this Toyota Second XI contest in Adelaide will form part of their selection for that match.

“Our players are looking forward to getting back out there and playing some red-ball cricket,” he said.

“It is an extremely strong squad that we have picked and selection was difficult, but we believe that we have the right balance as we head to Adelaide.

“With the BBL finishing up, this game serves as a good opportunity for many of the boys to push their case for selection for Shield and Marsh Cup selection.”

Xavier Crone will continue to serve as captain of the side, who are coming off a narrow loss to Tasmania at home.

