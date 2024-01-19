Heat to bowl first in BBL Qualifier as Sixers make changes

Brisbane Heat has won the toss and elected to bowl first at Carrara Stadium as the Sydney Sixers make changes to its team for the Qualifier

Both sides have gambled on spin playing a large role in the KFC BBL|13 Qualifier at Carrara Stadium, which is being used for the first time this season.

The Sixers have swung two changes, with Joel Davies and the retiring Stephen O'Keefe coming into the side for James Vince and Jackson Bird.

The Heat meanwhile are unchanged from their last match against the Scorchers a week ago.

Heat XI: Josh Brown, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Nathan McSweeney (c), Matthew Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitch Swepson, Matt Kuhnemann

Sixers XI: Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Josh Philippe (wk), Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Joel Davies, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Stephen O'Keefe

Brisbane have officially said goodbye to international players Colin Munro and Sam Billings, who have both left to join the UAE's ILT20 league, although both players sat out the Heat's final match, a loss in Perth, to prepare the team for their absence.

The Sixers also lose their long-time English import Vince, who departs to captain the Gulf Giants in the same tournament.

His absence means Jack Edwards comes up the order to open, allowing allrounder Davies to slot into the middle order.

Matt Renshaw fronts up for the Heat, despite being in the Australian Test squad until yesterday. He won't have to return to Adelaide thanks to Australia already completing the win against the West Indies on the third day.

The fresh pitch, which was dropped into Carrara Stadium only a few weeks ago, offers plenty of unknowns for both sides but spin seems to be the preference, with the Sixers selecting two front-line spinners (Stephen O'Keefe and Todd Murphy) for the sixth time this season, matching the Heat's usual preference for dual spin.

The 39-year-old O'Keefe returns for the Sydney side and in great touch, taking 3-13 and being instrumental in the Sixers' win over the Thunder in the Sydney Smash a week ago.

For Brisbane, their twin tweakers Matthew Kuhnemann and Mitch Swepson have played all of the Heat's eight matches in the same XI.

The Heat, who finished the regular season on top of the standings, had three players named in the official team of the tournament announced on Thursday.

The side, which was voted on by the coaches from the eight teams, featured Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann and Englishman Paul Walter.

Bartlett took the equal-most wickets in the competition with 16 while allrounder Walter took 13 to place him equal-fourth.

The Sixers, who finished second, had no representatives in the team.

The two sides have met twice at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, with the Sixers winning both matches.

KFC BBL|13 Finals Schedule

The Qualifier: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers. January 19, 7.40pm AEDT, Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast

The Knockout: Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers. January 20, 7.40pm AEDT, Optus Stadium

The Challenger: Loser of the Qualifier v winner of the Knockout. January 22, time, venue TBC

The Final: Winner of the Qualifier v winner of the Challenger. January 24, time, venue TBC